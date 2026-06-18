Ground stays good to firm at Ascot for Gold Cup day - and no rain now expected for the rest of the week

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There will be some fresh ground to race on today at Royal Ascot, where the going remains on the quick side after another dry night and no rain is now expected for the rest of the week.

Clerk of the course Chris Stickels reported conditions to be good to firm once again ahead of the third day of the meeting.

But on the round course the rail which pushed runners out about four yards on the first two days has been removed, so the track is at its widest configuration all the way round and there is fresh ground on the inside from about nine furlongs out to the turn in.

"We put 5mm of water down overnight and the ground remains good to firm," Stickels told the Racing Post at 6.30am.

"It's a bit overcast as we speak but it's due to get up to about 26C later and stay dry. I can't see much rain now at all this week, it seems we're set fair. It looks generally dry through to the end of racing.

Chris Stickels: "I can't see much rain now at all this week, it seems we're set fair" Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"The false rail which was in place from shortly after the mile-and-a-quarter start round to the home straight is no longer there."

Today's highlight is the Gold Cup (4.15), in which John and Thady Gosden attempt to land another feature race success for Godolphin with last year's winner Trawlerman, following on from their Prince of Wales's Stakes victory with Ombudsman yesterday.

"We've seen some great performances and Ombudsman was brilliant," Stickels said.

Another big crowd is expected today, after attendances of 46,924 on the first day (an increase of three per cent on 45,551 last year) and 42,315 on Wednesday (up nearly two per cent on 41,571 in 2025).

"The numbers have been up and we're very pleased with how things have been going so far," Stickels said.

The only non-runner declared so far for Thursday's card is Bobby McGee, who misses the Britannia Handicap on a vet's certificate – he is reported to have a temperature.

Read these next:

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'To get our first winner is unbelievable' - Royal Ascot firsts for James Owen and Harry Davies after Rogue Diplomat wins Royal Hunt Cup

Ascot Gold Cup pinstickers' guide: runners, tips, key quotes and Graeme Rodway's ratings for every contender

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