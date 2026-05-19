George Scott eyes French Group 1 for flagbearer Caballo De Mar before Gold Cup tilt at Royal Ascot

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George Scott is excited about the prospect of strengthening Caballo De Mar's Gold Cup credentials as the stable's flagbearer heads to France for the Group 1 Prix Vicomtesse Vigier on Thursday.

The Victorious Forever-owned five-year-old produced a career-best performance on Racing Post Ratings when a short-head second to Sweet William in the Group 3 Sagaro Stakes at Ascot this month, and Scott believes that run will have put him spot on for the marathon contest back at the Berkshire track.

Before Scott and his team can think about next month's Gold Cup, however, Caballo De Mar must come through his Group 1 test as he comes up against eight rivals, including Al Riffa, Fairy Glen and Santorini Star, at Longchamp.

Scott said: "It's a Group 1 in its own right, and it's worth £400,000. He's definitely a horse who thrives on action and racing. Initially, I thought we'd go straight to Royal Ascot from the Sagaro, but he was so fresh.

"Thinking back on what suits him, he does enjoy his racing, and he seems to improve off it, so it made sense, timing-wise, to head to France. Provided he comes out of that okay, then the Gold Cup is the plan."

Last year's Prix du Cadran winner made a promising seasonal return when a half-length second to Fairy Glen in the Dubai Gold Cup, and Scott was thrilled he built on it at Ascot last time.

Caballo De Mar: was successful on his penultimate trip to France Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

He said: "I was delighted with his last run. He gave a couple of pounds to a seasoned Cup horse, and it's clear he can go another half-mile on the back of that. He was fresh beforehand, and will definitely improve for that run."

Caballo De Mar is a general 10-1 shot for the Group 1 at Ascot and, given he has already proven his stamina over the Gold Cup trip, Scott is confident he can be one of the main players.

The trainer said: "He's a young horse in this sphere, and he's got it all in front of him. He's improving, and it's exciting because he'll be one of the only horses in the field that you know, 100 per cent, will stay the trip and stay it well.

"He's already running at a very high level. I'm not going to say he's got a huge amount of improvement left in him, but the level he's running at will see him be very competitive in any staying race in Europe.

"He's ready-made for the Gold Cup. The only slight reservation is that if we get a hot week, his least favourite ground is rattling fast."

Gold Cup, Royal Ascot, June 18

Betfair: 6-4 Scandinavia, 4 Rahiebb, 8 Caballo De Mar, Sweet William, 12 Trawlerman, 14 Lambourn, 16 Al Nayyir, Illinois, Lazy Griff, 20 bar.

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