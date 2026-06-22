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George Boughey hopeful Bow Echo's 'best days are still ahead' with star miler on course for Gstaad rematch at Goodwood
George Boughey believes Bow Echo’s ceiling remains untouched as he targets more Group 1 success with his unbeaten star, and he is confident we could see an even better horse at Goodwood, where a potential rematch with Gstaad beckons in the Qatar Sussex Stakes.
The Night Of Thunder colt took his record to five wins from five starts with a short-head victory over his familiar rival in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, and the star miler is now on course to meet older horses for the first time during Glorious Goodwood on July 29.
Bow Echo's success on the opening day of the royal meeting did not go according to plan, given how messy the race was. However, Boughey was delighted to see him show a different side to his game and follow up his brilliant 2,000 Guineas victory at Newmarket last month.
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Published on inRoyal Ascot
Last updated
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