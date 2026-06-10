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Fozzy Stack facing tricky Royal Ascot decision with stable star: take on Bow Echo and Gstaad or wait for the Jersey?
Fozzy Stack faces a tricky decision at Royal Ascot next week as he tries to decide whether to pitch stable star Thesecretadversary into a fascinating St James's Palace Stakes against Bow Echo and Gstaad, or wait for the Jersey Stakes over a furlong shorter a few days later.
The problem with the Jersey Stakes is that the colt would have a 3lb penalty for winning a Group 3 at Leopardstown in April and that's an added burden which would not make life easy for him.
Stack said of Thesecretadversary: "He's in the St James's Palace next week and we will probably give him an entry in the Jersey as well, so we will see what way they split up before making a call on where to go.
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Published on inRoyal Ascot
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