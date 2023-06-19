Find out the confirmations for the final day of Royal Ascot on Saturday

A star-studded international line-up is in the offing for the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (3.40 ) with runners from Australia, the US, Hong Kong and France among 20 confirmations for the 6f Group 1 on Saturday.

The list is headed by ante-post market leader Artorius, the Aussie sprinter who will look to go two places better than when third behind Naval Crown in this last year.

He could be joined by fellow Australian contenders Cannonball, who has been declared for the King's Stand on Tuesday, and The Astrologist, who has been beaten in two British starts since coming over in May.

The biggest threat to Artorius, a best-priced 4-1 with Coral for Royal Ascot glory, could come from Wellington, a four-time Group 1 winner trained in Hong Kong by Richard Gibson.

Christophe Clement could make the journey from the US with the top-level-placed Big Invasion, while it would be a shorter trip over the Channel for Mauricio Delcher Sanchez, whose Prix de l'Abbaye third Coeur De Pierre was confirmed.

The home challenge could be lead by John Quinn's superstar mare Highfield Princess, who may attempt to be the first since Blue Point in 2019 to do the King's Stand-Jubilee Stakes double.

Dual Group 1 winner Kinross could make his first start since finishing third behind Modern Games in the Breeders' Cup Mile in November as he reverts to sprinting, while Sacred, last seen winning the Chartwell Fillies' Stakes at Lingfield last month, goes for William Haggas.

Flaming Rib, Mount Athos and Spring Feeling were the only horses not to be confirmed, while Caravel was scratched before this stage.

Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes confirmations

Al Suhail

Artorius

Art Power

Big Invasion

Brad The Brief

Cannonball

Coachello

Coeur De Pierre

Emaraaty Ana

Khaadem

Kinross

Rohaan

Run To Freedom

The Astrologist

Wellington

Highfield Princess

Mooneista

Sacred

Sandrine

Vadream

Hukum remains in Hardwicke contention

Hukum is still in contention to run at Royal Ascot as he featured among 11 confirmations for the Hardwicke Stakes (4.20 ) on Saturday.

Trained by Owen Burrows, the Shadwell-owned six-year-old lowered the colours of last year's Derby winner Desert Crown, who was one of 15 runners not confirmed for the 1m4f Group 2, in the Brigadier Gerard last month.

Hukum, who scored at Group 1 level for the first time in last year's Coronation Cup, could have Pyledriver in opposition again. Pyledriver hasn't been seen since winning the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes over course and distance last July, but was reported to be in good health prior to this reappearance.

Classy mare Free Wind, who brought up a hat-trick of Grade 2 victories in the Middleton Fillies' Stakes at York last month, also featured and is a general 3-1 second favourite behind Hukum, a best-priced 7-4 shot, while Melbourne Cup fourth Deauville Legend could line up.

Coronation Cup one-two Emily Upjohn and Westover were notable absentees, with Adayar taking up his engagement in the Prince of Wales's and Desert Crown ruled out after a minor setback.

Hardwicke Stakes confirmations

Ardakan

Bolshoi Ballet

Broome

Changingoftheguard

Deauville Legend

Grand Alliance

Hukum

Pyledriver

West Wind Blows

Emily Dickinson

Free Wind

Orazio all set for Wokingham

There are still 66 horses in with a chance of running in the Wokingham Stakes (5.00 ) on Saturday, with Orazio, who seeks a hat-trick after wins at Newmarket and Ascot, leading the market at a general 8-1.

Course-and-distance winner Khanjar, Listed John of Gaunt scorer Jumby and track regular Fresh are all in with a chance, too.

Aidan O'Brien has entered a handful of juveniles for the Chesham Stakes (2.30 ), his team headed by debut scorer Buttons, while Archie Watson's Lightening Leo is sure to prove popular after beating the reopposing Sayedaty Sadaty at Yarmouth this month.

Nell Gwyn winner Mammas Girl returns to seven furlongs for the Jersey Stakes (3.05 ) after finishing midfield in the 1,000 Guineas last month and could face the John and Thady Gosden-trained Covey, who steps out of handicap company for the first time, among 23 entries.

Liberty Lane, seventh in last month's Dante, could make his handicap debut for Karl Burke in the Golden Gates Handicap (5.35 ), for which there were 45 entries made.

Dual Group 1 winner Trueshan was entered in the Queen Alexandra Stakes (6.10 ) after he featured in the 24 possibles for Royal Ascot's finale, in which Stratum looks for a hat-trick having won this race for the last two years.

Read more . . .

Royal Ascot 2023 tips: best bets from Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and David Jennings

The Punting Club: 'He's one of the worst favourites that I've seen in years' - your Royal Ascot questions answered

Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club

Stay ahead of the field with 50 per cent off the ultimate racing subscription. Enjoy the Racing Post digital newspaper and award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing. Plus, make informed betting decisions with our expert tips and form study tools. Head to the subscription page and select 'Get Ultimate Monthly', then enter the code ASCOT23 to get 50 per cent off your first three months*.

*Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code ASCOT23.

First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter.

Offer expires 25/6/2023. Customers wishing to cancel will need to contact us at least seven days before their subscription is due to renew.