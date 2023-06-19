Extra security personnel and CCTV in place at Royal Ascot to counter threat of protests

Extra security personnel and enhanced CCTV costing Ascot a six-figure sum is set to be in place at the royal meeting to counter the threat of any disruptive animal rights protests.

Last week, Animal Rising stated its intention to stop races from taking place during Royal Ascot unless the BHA engaged in a televised debate. The proposal was immediately rejected.

A spokesman for Ascot said the racecourse was unable to comment on specifics, but emphasised that there had been “a six-figure investment into increased security, both in terms of people and CCTV.”

In an interview this week, Ascot’s new chief executive Alastair Warwick said the right to peaceful protest would be respected by the course but added that anyone attempting to get on to the track to stop races would be met with a “proportionate response”.

Animal Rising’s stated aim of disrupting the royal meeting comes as part of a so-called “summer of disruption” that started with protesters delaying the Grand National by 14 minutes in April and also influenced this month’s Derby at Epsom.

A high court injunction was taken out by Epsom’s owner, the Jockey Club, for this year’s Derby in an attempt to dissuade protesters from getting on to the track as they had done at Aintree. Extra security was also brought in by the racecourse group, costing an estimated £150,000.

One protester was able to get on to the course after the Derby had started, in doing so breaking Animal Rising’s declaration that it would never try and stop a race once it had begun, but was swiftly arrested. The protester remains in custody and is due to appear in court next month.

Unlike Epsom, there will be no injunction in place at Ascot after the racecourse said Thames Valley Police had “powers in place within the existing legislation which are sufficient to be able to respond to any incidents of disorder or disruption.”

As well as high-profile protests at Aintree and Epsom, protests have taken place before this year’s Scottish Grand National at Ayr and at Doncaster on May 6, the day of the King’s coronation.

Protesters were also able to make it on to the course at Royal Ascot in 2021 having entered the track dressed as catering staff. The four women shackled themselves to the running rail before unfurling a banner which demanded action to be taken on climate and energy policies.

