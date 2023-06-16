Exciting Al Asifah supplemented for Ribblesdale as Royal Ascot day three confirmations and entries revealed

Leading Gold Cup fancies Coltrane and Eldar Eldarov are among 15 confirmations for Royal Ascot's highlight on Thursday, the third day of the meeting.

The line-up for the signature staying prize also includes 2021 winner Subjectivist and dual Group 1 scorer Trueshan, despite the ground as of Friday being quicker than his ideal for the Alan King-trained stayer.

New additions to the division include the Aidan O'Brien-trained Emily Dickinson and the unbeaten John and Thady Gosden runner Courage Mon Ami, who is set to be stepped up in grade and trip following a decisive victory in a Goodwood handicap.

Bookmakers differ on the favourite for the 2m4f prize, with William Hill offering 5-2 on Eldar Eldarov and Paddy Power putting up the same price for Coltrane. The latter rubber-stamped his chances with an easy win in the Sagaro Stakes last month.

Eldar Eldarov was second on his only start of the campaign in the Yorkshire Cup but was a winner at Royal Ascot in the Queen's Vase 12 months ago before going on to Classic glory in the St Leger in September.

Yibir, Broome and the Willie Mullins-trained Echoes In Rain also featured at the confirmation stage, while 16-1 chance Point Lonsdale was the shortest-priced of the five who have been removed from the line-up.

Bolshoi Ballet, Rajinsky, El Habeeb and Princess Anne were also taken out.

Al Asifah given Ribblesdale entry

Al Asifah: impressive at Goodwood last week Credit: Mark Cranham

Last Sunday's impressive Goodwood winner Al Asifah was supplemented for the Ribblesdale Stakes at a cost of £13,125, one of 22 still aiming at the fillies' Group 2 contest.

She was priced up at odds-on after connections suggested they would consider running her at the royal meeting. The John and Thady Gosden-trained runner produced an outstanding performance in the Keyser Stakes at Goodwood.

Infinite Cosmos missed the Oaks but could be set to appear for Sir Michael Stoute. She was third in the Musidora Stakes last time out and the form has been boosted with Soul Sister going on to strike in the Classic.

Other fillies to note include Oaks fourth Maman Joon and Be Happy, a late non-runner at Epsom for Aidan O'Brien.

Elite Status on course for American Rascal clash

Elite Status: exciting juvenile for Karl Burke Credit: Edward Whitaker

The Norfolk Stakes has been billed as one of the best of the meeting and Thursday's opener is on course to be a thriller with Elite Status and American Rascal entered.

The former shot to favouritism when producing a breathtaking performance in the National Stakes at Sandown, but his Wesley Ward-trained rival is a particularly exciting one, given he is the first progeny of Ascot legend Lady Aurelia.

The international challenge is boosted by Fandom, another for Ward, while George Weaver sends over maiden winner No Nay Mets#, who is due to be auctioned at the Goffs London Sale on Monday.

Asadna, Devious, Johannes Brahms, The Fixer and Thunder Blue are also in the 29-runner list of entries.

Caernarfon in Hampton Court line-up

Oaks third Caernarfon was among 20 entries for the Hampton Court Stakes but did not feature in the Ribblesdale Stakes.

Jack Channon said earlier this week the Ascot contests would be an option for the daughter of Cityscape, who has ran creditably in the two fillies' Classics this season and regular jockey Connor Beasley has already been booked to ride.

Ryan Moore is also confirmed to partner Aidan O'Brien's exciting raider Drumroll, a promoted winner of the Gallinule Stakes at the Curragh last time out, while Frankie Dettori partners Epictetus.

Other notable entries include Bold Act for Charlie Appleby, Waipiro and Maman Joon.

Gold Cup confirmations

Big Call TBC

Broome TBC

Changingoftheguard TBC

Coltrane TBC

Courage Mon Ami Frankie Dettori

Echoes In Rain TBC

Eldar Eldarov TBC

Emily Dickinson Ryan Moore

Lone Eagle TBC

Nate The Great TBC

Subjectivist Joe Fanning

Tashkhan TBC

Trueshan TBC

Wise Eagle TBC

Yibir TBC

Coral: 11-4 Coltrane, 3 Eldar Eldarov, 6 Emily Dickinson, 8 Courage Mon Ami, 10 Broome, Echoes In Rain, Subjectivist, Yibir, 14 Point King, 20 Changingoftheguard, 33 bar

Ribblesdale Stakes

Al Asifah Jim Crowley

Azazat TBC

Be Happy TBC

Bluestocking TBC

Climate Friendly TBC

Cloudbreaker TBC

Crown Princesse TBC

Ferrari Queen TBC

Ghara Andrea Atzeni

Infinite Cosmos TBC

Lmay Kieran Shoemark

Luckin Brew TBC

Lumiere Rock TBC

Maman Joon TBC

Midnight Mile TBC

Perfect Prophet TBC

Red Riding Hood TBC

Rocha Do Leao TBC

Sea Of Roses TBC

Understated TBC

Village Voice Ronan Whelan

Warm Heart TBC

Paddy Power: 8-11 Al Asifah, 5 Infinite Cosmos, 13-2 Bluestocking, 10 Be Happy, 14 Maman Joon, 16 Azazat, Lumiere Rock, Midnight MIle, 20 bar

