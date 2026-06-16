'Every time I looked at her owners we'd both start to cry' - delight for seven-horse trainer after excellent King Charles III Stakes run

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It is not often a seven-horse trainer gets to compete in a Group 1 contest at Royal Ascot and for a moment Tracy Waggott dared to dream she could win the King Charles III Stakes.

Her runner Heavenly Heather is rated just 92 and was sent off a 40-1 chance under Barry McHugh – she opened at 100-1 – but outran her odds in spectacular fashion, charging home alongside the winner Mission Central in the final half-furlong to finish sixth.

The five-year-old mare is already a history maker as she became the joint-biggest-priced Flat winner in Britain when successful at 200-1 at Newcastle on All-Weather Finals Day last year, and she came close to upsetting the odds again.

Waggott said: "She was staying on in a nice position and when she moved out a bit we were shouting 'Go on Queenie!', which is what we call her. She was only beaten a length and a half, so I'm chuffed to bits with her. She hasn't run much on grass and she's getting quicker and better every run.

"It's been such an emotional day – every time I looked at her owners we'd both start to cry. It had been the plan to run in the race for over a year as it's their dream to have a runner at Royal Ascot.

"We're just a small yard in the north and we do well with what we have. We've cut back a bit now as I have new knees and things, but it's good. We've got about 14 horses and that includes some retired ones."

Tracy Waggott: trains seven horses from her yard in Spennymoor Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

While Waggott was overjoyed with Heavenly Heather's performance, she was quick to escape from the event and embark on the 272-mile journey home to her County Durham yard.

"It's been stressful," she said. "When I've been putting her in the field the last couple of days, she's charged away and all I wanted her to do was to be careful!"

Waggott bettered powerful trainers including Karl Burke, William Haggas and Ralph Beckett in the King Charles and admits the pomp of the occasion did not come naturally to her.

She said: "I had to put a fascinator on and I don't like things in my hair and I had to wear a two-piece suit, I felt so out of place walking over from the stable yard. I was pleased when it was over and I could take the fascinator off!"

Unfortunately for the trainer, it is unlikely to be the last time she will need such finery as Heavenly Heather is already being targeted at a trip to Paris on Arc day in October.

"We might run her in the Abbaye," she said. "I've been there before just as a fan, so that will be nice."

Read more from day one of Royal Ascot:

'Aidan can do anything, can't he?' - O'Brien and Moore complete remarkable Gr

Bow Echo edges St James's Palace Stakes thriller to maintain unbeaten record for relieved Billy Loughnane

'He hit the line well enough to step up in trip' - Great Barrier Reef roars home in the Coventry to secure 12th win for Aidan O'Brien

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