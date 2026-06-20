'Either you have a rule or you don't' - Johnny Dineen questions whether correct decision was reached in weighing-in drama at Royal Ascot

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Professional punter Johnny Dineen has questioned whether the rules were correctly adhered to when Bacio kept his Royal Ascot victory on Friday despite jockey Juan Hernandez weighing in light.

Bacio bolted up as the well-backed 3-1 favourite in the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes under the Mexican rider, but had appeared likely to be thrown out after the clerk of the scales objected to the result.

The 2lb discrepancy was put down to a missing overgirth and after the piece of equipment was found, Hernandez was allowed to weigh back in again and the result stood.

However, speaking on the Racing Post's Good Morning Royal Ascot show , Dineen said: "Either you have a rule or you don't. If that had been Ripon on a Thursday what would have happened? I have no doubt he carried the correct weight in the race, but a rule was broken and either there's a penalty or there isn't.

"In fair play terms, it was probably the right decision and there would have been murder if they had thrown him out, but I don't know if it was the correct one."

Dineen added: "I can't remember the last time a clerk of the scales objected to a rider and they kept the race. It surprised me that the result stood. There was a touch of Father Ted about it as far as, where is this girth thing, we'll go out have a look and find it and put it back on the scales, and everything is all right again."

The Racing Post's deputy Irish editor David Jennings took an opposing view to the controversy, saying: "I think the BHA did well yesterday. It was one of these situations where you had to use common sense.

"It's a big deal, an American winner and a favourite at Royal Ascot. We can clearly see from the photographs exactly what has happened and I'd say fair play to them for making the decision."

More drama occurred earlier in the day when Saffie Osborne accused Wayne Lordan of boxing her in after she suffered a frustrating defeat to Precise aboard runner-up Touleen in the Coronation Stakes.

But Pricewise tipster Tom Segal had no issue with Lordan's ride on the third-placed True Love.

"There was nothing untoward about it, Wayne Lordan did absolutely nothing wrong," he said. "In fact, if he had let her out, that would have been bad race-riding. He did exactly what he should have done. It was Luke Morris who took Touleen's ground. Was she unlucky? A little bit. Would she have won? No."

On the final-day action on Saturday, Dineen is keen to take on favourite Carry The Flag in the opening Norfolk Stakes (2.30 ).

He said: "He's an overrated horse and I don't think he's ever going to turn out to be a good horse, and I'll be surprised if he wins. I'd be comfortable laying him at his price [3-1]."

Top tipster Martin Dixon fancies Catullus to provide trainer Charlie Appleby with an overdue Royal Ascot success in the Jersey Stakes (4.20 ).

"He's a strong traveller and they had given him a wind op and a gelding op before he came back at Goodwood," he said. "He delivered there and he's an each-way bet against the favourite [Saber Strike]."

There is nobody better at unearthing value in the big-field handicaps than Segal and he is drawn to Completely Random in the Wokingham (5.00 ).

"He was desperately unlucky not to finish in the top three last year," he said. "He's got Ryan Moore on, he's drawn in the middle and he likes fast ground, so everything is right for him."

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