'Drugs or explosives?' - armed officer asks the pertinent question on Gold Cup morning

It can sometimes feel like you are existing in a parallel universe at Royal Ascot. That was certainly the case on Thursday morning.

Not long after 10am, around half an hour before the opening of the gates, something unexpected started to be played on the racecourse Tannoys. Oddly, on what we thought was Gold Cup morning, commentator Ian Bartlett was announcing that the runners were heading to post for the afternoon's first race, the Join Kim Bailey Racing Novices' Hurdle.

An inspection of the track revealed a reassuring absence of novice hurdlers, yet some ten minutes later, Bartlett was busy again, this time calling Corach Rambler in the Reynoldstown Chase. For some unexplained reason, the public address system was emitting audio from last year's Ascot Chase fixture. Had there been a bookmaker near by, I would have asked for an ante-post price about Rambler winning the 2023 Grand National.

Out on the road outside the main royal enclosure entrance, not a word was being spoken about staying chasers. Instead, the pavement was filled with men and women dressed to the nines. There was also a security dog called Barney taking an extremely keen interest in a row of pink geraniums. This, in turn, attracted the interest of two armed police officers.

"Drugs or explosives?" said one of the officers to the dog's handler.

"Drugs," replied the handler.

"Thank God," said the officer, no doubt keen to avoid a crisis so close to the Norfolk Stakes.

Connie Zhou was one of the racegoers waiting for the gates to be opened at Royal Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker

Only a few feet away, and very possibly hoping that Barney's smelling prowess was of a standard commensurate with a major sporting occasion, a beautifully attired lady called Connie Zhou was waiting to be allowed into the course.

"It's quite a sunny and British summery outfit," said Zhou, whose accessories included a Union Jack ring and a vintage umbrella that cost somewhere in the region of £800.

"I've been to Ascot almost every year since I came here from China in 2003," she added. "I love coming to big social occasions. I even once met the Queen here."

Noting the hint of surprise in my "Really!" reply, Zhou smiled and provided a qualification to her original remarks.

"No!" she said. "When I called my mum and told her what happened, she got confused, just like you did. I didn't talk to the Queen. I was stood watching her and she waved at me."

Sadly, that cannot happen again.

"I do miss the Queen," added Zhou. "It's not the same without her but I'm glad Charles and Camilla are coming every day. I thought it might just be Princess Anne."

Zhou, who lives in Chiswick and works in a role connected to the Chinese government, also confirmed it's not just the fashion and royals that attracts her to Ascot. She also likes a wager.

"Of course I have some bets," she said, surprised to be asked. "I know it's the Gold Cup today. I don't bet a lot, though, only £200 to £300 a race. I'm just trying to win a few bottles of champagne."

If Bartlett's commentary on the 2022 Ascot Chase starts being pumped out, Zhou would be well advised to have a few quid on Fakir D'Oudairies.

