'Does the punishment fit the crime? I guess that's the question on everybody's lips' - Aussie rider on his 20-day Royal Ascot whip ban

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Joshua Parr, who picked up a 20-day riding ban when finishing third aboard Overpass in Tuesday's King Charles III Stakes, says his use of the whip on the Bjorn Baker-trained sprinter would have come nowhere close to contravening the rules in Australia.

Parr was deemed to have used his whip three times above the permitted level of six from approximately a furlong and a half out in Tuesday's 5f contest, with his punishment doubled with the offence having taken place in a Class 1 race. He was also fined £1,250.

The 39-year-old has taken the suspension on the chin, acknowledging that he failed to adhere to the rules in Britain, but raised the question of whether the punishment fits the crime.

"The rules are in place for good reason and I signed a licence that means I must abide by those rules," said Parr. "I didn't abide by those rules and obviously I've been penalised for that.

"Does the punishment fit the crime? I guess that's the question on everybody's lips. I might be biased in this because I'm the one being punished and I don't think anyone who is being punished ever agrees with the punishment. Anyway, I just have to stick to the rules."

Christophe Soumillon picked up an eight-day ban on Tuesday after the stewards deemed he rode Puerto Rico in such a way that intended to give an advantage to stablemate Gstaad in the St James's Palace Stakes, and the severity of his ban compared to those handed out for different riding offences at Ascot has not gone unnoticed by Parr.

He added: "There's been an interesting take on social media this week on other bans that have been given out and maybe the lop-sidedness with this particular one, but there's nothing I can do about it. It's done now and we move on."

Discussing the whip rules in Australia, Parr said: "It's six in total here whereas in Australia we're allowed five before the 100-metre mark and then, if in contention, used to your discretion. That can go well over the six you have here.

"The nine strikes I used on Tuesday would not even go close to breaking the rules in Australia. It really is difficult [to adapt], but I came here knowing the rules and should have abided by them."

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