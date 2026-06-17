Derby-winning jockey John Reid: 'Sometimes tactics are okay if you don't impede another horse - but in this case the rules were broken'

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Derby-winning jockey John Reid and leading pundit Jim McGrath agree that the stewards at Ascot on Tuesday made the right call when handing Christophe Soumillon an eight-day ban for his ride on Puerto Rico in the St James's Palace Stakes.

The stewards found that by creating an opening for Puerto Rico's Aidan O'Brien-trained stablemate Gstaad, ridden by Ryan Moore, Soumillon had ridden to give a rival trained in the same yard an advantage, as well as interfering with Power Blue.

Reid, a Derby winner on Dr Devious and twice the hero in Ascot’s biggest race outside of royal week, the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, is clear that the stewards had little choice but to punish Soumillon for his actions.