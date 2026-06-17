- More
Derby-winning jockey John Reid: 'Sometimes tactics are okay if you don't impede another horse - but in this case the rules were broken'
Derby-winning jockey John Reid and leading pundit Jim McGrath agree that the stewards at Ascot on Tuesday made the right call when handing Christophe Soumillon an eight-day ban for his ride on Puerto Rico in the St James's Palace Stakes.
The stewards found that by creating an opening for Puerto Rico's Aidan O'Brien-trained stablemate Gstaad, ridden by Ryan Moore, Soumillon had ridden to give a rival trained in the same yard an advantage, as well as interfering with Power Blue.
- 'Simply unacceptable' - why Christophe Soumillon can have no arguments with his eight-day ban
- Christophe Soumillon hit with eight-day ban for assisting stablemate Gstaad on outsider in messy St James's Palace Stakes
Reid, a Derby winner on Dr Devious and twice the hero in Ascot’s biggest race outside of royal week, the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, is clear that the stewards had little choice but to punish Soumillon for his actions.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inRoyal Ascot
Last updated
- 'Simply unacceptable' - why Christophe Soumillon can have no arguments with his eight-day ban
- Confirmed runners and riders for the two Group 1s on day four of Royal Ascot on Friday
- 'I don't fancy Ombudsman at all' - Graeme Rodway is opposing Prince of Wales's favourite in Wednesday feature
- A Windsor Castle market springer representing a top trainer plus other key betting angles for Royal Ascot - The Edge with Henry Thorner
- WATCH: David Jennings, Graeme Rodway, Johnny Dineen and Maddy Playle mark your card for day two of Royal Ascot
- Best Royal Ascot day two betting offers: get £700+ in free bets for Wednesday's racing
- Betfred Royal Ascot day two offer: get £50 in free bets for Wednesday's racing
- Get 60-1 on England to win or draw against Croatia with Paddy Power
- Bet £10 on England vs Croatia and get £40 in free bets with Tote
- Sky Bet Royal Ascot day 2 offer: get £50 in free bets for Wednesday
- 'Simply unacceptable' - why Christophe Soumillon can have no arguments with his eight-day ban
- Confirmed runners and riders for the two Group 1s on day four of Royal Ascot on Friday
- 'I don't fancy Ombudsman at all' - Graeme Rodway is opposing Prince of Wales's favourite in Wednesday feature
- A Windsor Castle market springer representing a top trainer plus other key betting angles for Royal Ascot - The Edge with Henry Thorner
- WATCH: David Jennings, Graeme Rodway, Johnny Dineen and Maddy Playle mark your card for day two of Royal Ascot
- Best Royal Ascot day two betting offers: get £700+ in free bets for Wednesday's racing
- Betfred Royal Ascot day two offer: get £50 in free bets for Wednesday's racing
- Get 60-1 on England to win or draw against Croatia with Paddy Power
- Bet £10 on England vs Croatia and get £40 in free bets with Tote
- Sky Bet Royal Ascot day 2 offer: get £50 in free bets for Wednesday