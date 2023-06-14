Derby runner-up King Of Steel cut to 6-4 for King Edward VII as Royal Ascot moves into view

Derby runner-up King Of Steel is firmly in the picture for Royal Ascot after pleasing trainer Roger Varian on the Newmarket gallops.

The Amo Racing-owned colt is entered in the Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes on Friday week and the ante-post markets have reacted swiftly to his possible participation. He is now a general 6-4 favourite having been 6-1 at the start of the week.

King Of Steel belied odds of 66-1 to chase home Auguste Rodin at Epsom and could well turn out 20 days later in what has been a consolation prize for Derby near misses over the years.