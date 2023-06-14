Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Royal Ascot
premium

Derby runner-up King Of Steel cut to 6-4 for King Edward VII as Royal Ascot moves into view

King Of Steel (Kevin Stott, right) is caught late in the day by Auguste Rodin
King Of Steel (right): could back up quickly from Derby battle with Auguste RodinCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Derby runner-up King Of Steel is firmly in the picture for Royal Ascot after pleasing trainer Roger Varian on the Newmarket gallops. 

The Amo Racing-owned colt is entered in the Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes on Friday week and the ante-post markets have reacted swiftly to his possible participation. He is now a general 6-4 favourite having been 6-1 at the start of the week.

King Of Steel belied odds of 66-1 to chase home Auguste Rodin at Epsom and could well turn out 20 days later in what has been a consolation prize for Derby near misses over the years.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 14 June 2023Last updated 18:00, 14 June 2023
icon
more inRoyal Ascot
more inRoyal Ascot