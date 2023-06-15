Derby hero Adayar among six Group 1 winners confirmed for Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot

Bay Bridge and Adayar, first and second in an epic Champion Stakes last season, are on course to meet again at Ascot after featuring among eight confirmations for Wednesday's Group 1 Prince of Wales's Stakes.

Bay Bridge came out on top by half a length last October, but the majority of bookmakers make Adayar and Luxembourg 2-1 joint favourites for the Prince of Wales's, with Champion Stakes third My Prospero next at 7-2 and Bay Bridge a general 4-1 chance.

Bay Bridge approaches the race having finished third in the Prix Ganay and runner-up to Luxembourg in the Tattersalls Gold Cup so far this season and looks poised to fill the shoes of stablemate Desert Crown, who was ruled out of the Prince of Wales's after suffering a minor setback at the weekend.

"As far as I know the plan is to run unless the ground is incredibly firm, but it was on the firm side in Ireland the other day," said Bay Bridge's breeder and joint-owner James Wigan, currently in Spain and keen to stress he had not recently spoken to trainer Sir Michael Stoute.

"We wouldn't want it brick-hard but he handles any ground really. He needed the race at Longchamp and it was very much an introductory race. At the Curragh he ran a very good race and it could have gone either way."

Sent off the 10-11 favourite, Bay Bridge finished runner-up to State Of Play in last season's Prince of Wales's and Wigan, who shares ownership with Ballylinch Stud, added: "It would have been nice to have won last year but you win some, you lose some. I've been in it long enough and didn't expect to beat Baaeed in a Champion Stakes. That was fantastic and it evened itself out very well.

"The trainer has done incredibly well with older horses and he's a horse who has improved through his career."

Adayar, winner of the Derby in 2021, was successful on his seasonal reappearance in the Group 3 Gordon Richards Stakes last month and is one of six Group 1 winners in the line-up.

Trained by Charlie Appleby for Godolphin, the five-year-old has never run at the royal meeting but earned a career- best RPR of 128 with an impressive victory over Mishriff in the 2021 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot.

Tattersalls Gold Cup winner Luxembourg is set to be joined by his Aidan O'Brien-trained stablemate Bolshoi Ballet, while William Haggas could also run two, with Dubai Honour standing his ground alongside My Prospero.

Belmont Derby winner Classic Causeway is the sole runner trained outside Britain and Ireland in the field and is on course to have his first start in Europe for Kentucky trainer Kenneth McPeek.

Mostahdaf, trained by John and Thady Gosden and last seen in competitive action finishing fourth to Equinox in the Dubai Sheema Classic, completes a potential field of eight.

Adayar William Buick

Bay Bridge Richard Kingscote

Bolshoi Ballet TBC

Classic Causeway TBC

Dubai Honour TBC

Luxembourg Ryan Moore

Mostahdaf Jim Crowley

My Prospero Tom Marquand

Betfair: 2 Adayar, Luxembourg, 7-2 My Prospero, Bay Bridge, 16 Dubai Honour, 25 Mostahdaf, 66 Classic Causeway, Bolshoi Ballet

Read these next:

2023 Prince of Wales's Stakes: assessing the top contenders for the star-studded Group 1 on day two of Royal Ascot

Frankie Dettori's book of day one Royal Ascot rides grows stronger after he is snapped up for leading Coventry fancy

Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club

Stay ahead of the field with 50 per cent off the ultimate racing subscription . Enjoy the Racing Post digital newspaper and award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing. Plus, make informed betting decisions with our expert tips and form study tools. Head to the subscription page and select 'Get Ultimate Monthly', then enter the code WELCOME2023 to get 50 per cent off your first three months*.

*Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code ASCOT23.

First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter.

Offer expires 25/6/2023. Customers wishing to cancel will need to contact us at least seven days before their subscription is due to renew.