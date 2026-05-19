Defending champion Trawlerman 'not a definite runner' in next month's Gold Cup at Royal Ascot

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Last year’s Gold Cup winner Trawlerman is not a definite runner in this year’s Royal Ascot showpiece due to taking longer than anticipated to come to hand this spring.

The Godolphin star is 3-1 second-favourite behind Scandinavia to retain the stayers' crown next month. Last year, he won at the expense of the latter’s stablemate Illinois when he also broke the track record on the way to a seven-length success.

Trainers John and Thady Gosden opted to skip Trawlerman’s usual pre-season trip to Meydan this year for the Dubai Gold Cup in March to mind the now eight-year-old with a view to starting him back in the Group 3 Star Sports Henry II Stakes at Sandown next Thursday.

The son of Golden Horn won the two-mile contest last year as a prelude to a memorable first win at Royal Ascot under William Buick

Trawlerman will now miss that intended prep, which means he is only a possible runner in the Gold Cup, a race he had previously finished second in to Kyprios in 2024.

John Gosden said: “We had planned to run Trawlerman at Sandown, but we're feeling our way back with him at present and he’s not a definite runner in the Gold Cup at this stage.

"He’s an eight-year-old now and has other options later in the year, such as the Long Distance Cup at Ascot [on Champions Day], which he has won twice before.”

The 2025 campaign in Britain was Trawlerman’s most lucrative season to date, with him earning more than £850,000 in prize-money and racking up four straight wins.

Kicking off at Sandown, he followed up in the Gold Cup, before landing the Group 2 Lonsdale Cup at York and finally accounting for stablemate Sweet William back at Ascot on Champions Day.

Gold Cup (Royal Ascot, June 18)

William Hill: 7-4 Scandinavia, 10-3 Trawlerman, 7 Rahiebb, 10 Illinois, 12 Lambourn, 14 Caballo De Mar, Fairy Glen, Jan Brueghel, 16 Sweet William, 25 bar.



Read these next:

Clive Cox speedster to take 'well-travelled path' to Royal Ascot via Saturday target as trainer bids for more sprint success

'Very speedy' Karl Burke juvenile cut for Royal Ascot glory after ten-length debut romp, before a 150-1 winner goes in

Brian Meehan's stable star to bypass Oaks with trainer favouring alternative Group 1 target