Controversial Derby non-runner Benvenuto Cellini may make quick return at Royal Ascot

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Aidan O'Brien could give controversial Derby non-runner Benvenuto Cellini a quick return to action in next week's King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The colt has remained a major talking point since Saturday's Derby, despite the race being won by his stablemate Christmas Day.

Benvenuto Cellini, who was sent off the 3-1 favourite, was declared a non-runner by stewards after the Derby, having been deemed to have been "materially affected" by his near hindleg leaning on a shelf in the stalls when the gates opened. It was a decision which sparked widespread debate.

However, in his Royal Ascot stable tour , O'Brien revealed Benvenuto Cellini could line up in the Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes next Friday.

"There is a possibility he could go to the King Edward VII Stakes, but it's too early to tell yet," said O'Brien.

"The Irish Derby is obviously there for him as well, but we'll just have to see how he comes out of the Derby first. We haven't really done anything with him since Epsom so we'll just have to wait and see."

O'Brien has often used the King Edward VII Stakes as a quick target for his Derby runners. In the last 16 years, At First Sight (2010), Astrology (2012), Battle Of Marengo (2013), Delano Roosevelt (2018), Japan (2019) and Changingoftheguard (2022) contested both races for the Ballydoyle trainer.

While none won the Derby, Japan and Changingoftheguard atoned for Epsom defeats in the King Edward VII Stakes. O'Brien's other winner of the race was Five Dynasties in 2004, after he finished eighth in the French Derby.

Read more Royal Ascot news here:

'We think the world of her' - red-hot Aidan O'Brien on his awesome Royal Ascot team

'A successful trip would be great' - Richard Kingscote makes brief return to Britain from Hong Kong to reunite with Ascot winner

'It's difficult because I want to be riding there and I can't be' - injury rules Jim Crowley out of Royal Ascot for the first time

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