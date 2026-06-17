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Confirmed runners and riders for the two Group 1s on day four of Royal Ascot on Friday
Venetian Sun heads field of 22 in Commonwealth Cup; Precise and True Love square off again in Coronation
Last year's Royal Ascot winner Venetian Sun will bid for back-to-back victories at the meeting when lining up as a red-hot favourite for the Commonwealth Cup on Friday.
Successful in the Albany Stakes 12 months ago, Venetian Sun was an impressive winner of last month's Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock on her return to sprinting after failing to stay the trip in the 1,000 Guineas.
The Karl Burke-trained filly, who is unbeaten in four starts over six furlongs, faces 21 rivals in the Group 1 contest, with the mercurial Albert Einstein judged the main danger in the betting.
The subject of glowing reports from trainer Aidan O'Brien at the start of the season, Albert Einstein has suffered three defeats as a short-priced favourite this term, but shaped with much more promise over this trip at Newbury last time when beaten a neck by the reopposing Song Of The Clyde.
O'Brien also runs Charles Darwin and Brussels but did not declared controversial Derby non-runner Benvenuto Cellini for the same day's King Edward VII Stakes.
Also among the main contenders for the Commonwealth Cup are last month's trial winner Coppull, who was third in the Coventry Stakes last year, and Havana Anna and Wise Approach, who were top juveniles last year.
Commonwealth Cup runners and riders
Albert Einstein Ryan Moore
Aspect Island Cieren Fallon
Brussels Ronan Whelan
Charles Darwin Wayne Lordan
Coppull Rossa Ryan
Division James Doyle
Havana Hurricane Charlie Bishop
My Calyx Cen Aurelien Lemaitre
Northern Champion Jamie Spencer
Outfielder David Egan
Rock On Thunder Kevin Stott
Samangan Mickael Barzalona
Song Of The Clyde Hector Crouch
Super Soldier Pierre-Louis Jamin
Wise Approach William Buick
Fitzella James McDonald
Havana Anna Gavin Ryan
Kimi Rey Clement Lecoeuvre
Midnight Tango Kieran Shoemark
Spicy Marg Tom Marquand
Venetian Sun Clifford Lee
Zanthos Oisin Murphy
Commonwealth Cup (3.05 Royal Ascot, Friday)
Paddy Power: 7-4 Venetian Sun, 9-2 Albert Einstein, 10 Havana Anna, 12 Coppull, Division, Wise Approach, 16 Charles Darwin, Song Of The Clyde, Zanthos, 20 Outfielder, 25 Havana Hurricane, Samangan, 40 Kimi Rey, Midnight Tango, My Calyx Cen, 50 Rock On Thunder, Spicy Marg, 66 Brussels, Northern Champion, 100 Aspect Island, Fitzella, 150 Super Soldier.
Star fillies face off again in Coronation
Ballydoyle fillies Precise and True Love have been declared for a third straight clash in the Coronation Stakes.
The score is one apiece after True Love won the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket and Precise landed the Irish equivalent three weeks later.
Ryan Moore rides Precise, with Wayne Lordan on True Love. Moore will be hoping it is third time lucky after choosing wrong in both Guineas, with Lordan reaping the benefit.
Last year's Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf winner Balantina leads the opposition to the two market leaders in the nine-strong field.
The only absentee from the nine confirmations is Wathnan's recent acquisition The Prettiest Star, who appears bound for Saturday's Jersey Stakes instead.
Coronation Stakes runners and riders
Balantina Oisin Murphy
Black Caviar Gold Billy Lee
Moon Target Luke Morris
Precise Ryan Moore
Rose Ghaiyyath Christophe Soumillon
Sukanya Tom Marquand
Timeforshowcasing Billy Loughnane
Touleen Saffie Osborne
True Love Wayne Lordan
Coronation Stakes (4.20 Royal Ascot, Friday)
Paddy Power: 4-6 Precise, 3 True Love, 8 Touleen, 14 Balantina, 25 Black Caviar Gold, 40 Sukanya, Timeforshowcasing, 50 Moon Target, 66 Rose Ghaiyyath.
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