Confirmed runners and riders for the two Group 1s on day four of Royal Ascot on Friday

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Last year's Royal Ascot winner Venetian Sun will bid for back-to-back victories at the meeting when lining up as a red-hot favourite for the Commonwealth Cup on Friday.

Successful in the Albany Stakes 12 months ago, Venetian Sun was an impressive winner of last month's Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock on her return to sprinting after failing to stay the trip in the 1,000 Guineas.

The Karl Burke-trained filly, who is unbeaten in four starts over six furlongs, faces 21 rivals in the Group 1 contest, with the mercurial Albert Einstein judged the main danger in the betting.

The subject of glowing reports from trainer Aidan O'Brien at the start of the season, Albert Einstein has suffered three defeats as a short-priced favourite this term, but shaped with much more promise over this trip at Newbury last time when beaten a neck by the reopposing Song Of The Clyde.

O'Brien also runs Charles Darwin and Brussels but did not declared controversial Derby non-runner Benvenuto Cellini for the same day's King Edward VII Stakes.

Also among the main contenders for the Commonwealth Cup are last month's trial winner Coppull , who was third in the Coventry Stakes last year, and Havana Anna and Wise Approach , who were top juveniles last year.

Commonwealth Cup runners and riders

Albert Einstein Ryan Moore

Aspect Island Cieren Fallon

Brussels Ronan Whelan

Charles Darwin Wayne Lordan

Coppull Rossa Ryan

Division James Doyle

Havana Hurricane Charlie Bishop

My Calyx Cen Aurelien Lemaitre

Northern Champion Jamie Spencer

Outfielder David Egan

Rock On Thunder Kevin Stott

Samangan Mickael Barzalona

Song Of The Clyde Hector Crouch

Super Soldier Pierre-Louis Jamin

Wise Approach William Buick

Fitzella James McDonald

Havana Anna Gavin Ryan

Kimi Rey Clement Lecoeuvre

Midnight Tango Kieran Shoemark

Spicy Marg Tom Marquand

Venetian Sun Clifford Lee

Zanthos Oisin Murphy

Commonwealth Cup (3.05 Royal Ascot, Friday)

Paddy Power: 7-4 Venetian Sun, 9-2 Albert Einstein, 10 Havana Anna, 12 Coppull, Division, Wise Approach, 16 Charles Darwin, Song Of The Clyde, Zanthos, 20 Outfielder, 25 Havana Hurricane, Samangan, 40 Kimi Rey, Midnight Tango, My Calyx Cen, 50 Rock On Thunder, Spicy Marg, 66 Brussels, Northern Champion, 100 Aspect Island, Fitzella, 150 Super Soldier.

Star fillies face off again in Coronation

Ballydoyle fillies Precise and True Love have been declared for a third straight clash in the Coronation Stakes.

The score is one apiece after True Love won the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket and Precise landed the Irish equivalent three weeks later.

Ryan Moore rides Precise, with Wayne Lordan on True Love. Moore will be hoping it is third time lucky after choosing wrong in both Guineas, with Lordan reaping the benefit.

Last year's Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf winner Balantina leads the opposition to the two market leaders in the nine-strong field.

The only absentee from the nine confirmations is Wathnan's recent acquisition The Prettiest Star, who appears bound for Saturday's Jersey Stakes instead.

Coronation Stakes runners and riders

Balantina Oisin Murphy

Black Caviar Gold Billy Lee

Moon Target Luke Morris

Precise Ryan Moore

Rose Ghaiyyath Christophe Soumillon

Sukanya Tom Marquand

Timeforshowcasing Billy Loughnane

Touleen Saffie Osborne

True Love Wayne Lordan

Coronation Stakes (4.20 Royal Ascot, Friday)

Paddy Power: 4-6 Precise, 3 True Love, 8 Touleen, 14 Balantina, 25 Black Caviar Gold, 40 Sukanya, Timeforshowcasing, 50 Moon Target, 66 Rose Ghaiyyath.

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