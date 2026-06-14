Confirmed runners and riders for the three Group 1 races on day one of Royal Ascot

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George Boughey's star performer Bow Echo will face six rivals in the St James's Palace Stakes (4.20) on the opening day of Royal Ascot.

The impressive 2,000 Guineas winner will make his second start in Group 1 company and, with French 2,000 Guineas winner Rayif not declared, the colt's toughest competition appears to be the Aidan O'Brien-trained Gstaad.

Gstaad, an impressive winner of the Coventry Stakes on this card last year, was beaten by Bow Echo on his seasonal return in the Newmarket Classic but returned to winning ways when landing last month's Irish 2,000 Guineas by three lengths. O'Brien is also represented by Puerto Rico , who was fourth behind Rayif at Longchamp last time.

Godolphin send out Talk Of New York, who put in a career-best performance when winning the Listed Heron Stakes at Sandown last time by five and a half lengths.

Among the outsiders are Lord Britain, who represents the newly formed training partnership of Ismail Mohammed and Jose Santos, and the Amo Racing-owned Power Blue, who finished fourth in the Irish 2,000 Guineas on his latest start.

St James's Palace Stakes runners and riders

Bow Echo Billy Loughnane

Gstaad tbc

Lord Britain Benoit de la Sayette

Power Blue David Egan

Puerto Rico tbc

Talk of New York William Buick

International raiders head King Charles III Stakes betting

A field of 26 line up in the King Charles III Stakes with Australian challenger Overpass heading the market for trainer Bjorn Baker.

Overpass with trainer Bjorn Baker after galloping Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker

The seven-year-old will be making his first start in Britain and has not been seen since finishing fourth in a Group 1 at Randwick, having gained his last top-level success in November 2024.

More international competition comes in the form of Francis Graffard's Rayevka, with the four-year-old filly coming into this on the back of a victory in the Group 3 Prix de Saint-Georges, while Australian trainer Henry Dwyer, who was granted a British licence just last week runs Asfoora , the winner of this race in 2024.

American Affair and Paul Mulrennan after winning the King Charles III Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Also returning for another crack at the 5f Group 1 is last year's winner American Affair, who was beaten a length by the Wathnan-owned Night Raider in the Temple Stakes at Haydock last time, with the winner also set to line up here.

Mission Central arrives unbeaten in two starts for O'Brien this season and also boasts winning course form, having struck on Champions Day as a two-year-old at the end of last season.

King Charles III Stakes runners and riders

Ain't Nobody Kevin Stott

American Affair Paul Mulrennan

Big Mojo Tom Marquand

Cover Up James McDonald

Getreadytorumble Callum Rodriguez

Jakajaro Jamie Spencer

Jm Jungle Jason Hart

Night Raider James Doyle

Overpass Joshua Parr

Rumstar Rob Hornby

Shagraan Hector Crouch

Starlust Rossa Ryan

Asfoora Oisin Murphy

Azure Angel Daniel Tudhope

First Instinct Cieren Fallon

Frost At Dawn William Buick

Heavenly Heather Barry McHugh

Mgheera Kieran Shoemark

Miss Attitude Ronan Whelan

Monteille Cristian Demuro

Rayevka Mickael Barzalona

Rosy Affair Billy Loughnane

Time For Sandals Richard Kingscote

Aspect Island Silvestre De Sousa

Behike David Egan

Mission Central tbc



Appleby hoping to start Royal Ascot with a bang in Queen Anne

Godolphin and Charlie Appleby look to kick off the week in style as they hold the favourite for the opening Queen Anne Stakes (2.30) in Notable Speech.

Notable Speech (William Buick) stride towards Lockinge victory Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The five-year-old produced a career-best performance when landing the Lockinge, seeing off the William Haggas-trained More Thunder who reopposes and is second favourite here, while with William Buick partnering the favourite, Billy Loughnane picks up a big ride on Appleby's other leading contender, Opera Ballo.

The colt has won seven of his nine starts and was last seen beating Field Of Gold in the bet365 Mile at Sandown.

Docklands (Mark Zahra) after the Queen Anne Stakes last year Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Last year's winner Docklands bids to defend his crown for trainer Harry Eustace. He won the Listed Doncaster Mile before finishing third in the FWD Champions Mile at Sha Tin in April.

Among the others declared are Zeus Olympios, who has finished third in both the bet365 Mile and Lockinge this season, and the John and Thady Gosden-trained Damysus, who was sixth at Newbury.

Queen Anne Stakes runners and riders

Cicero's Gift Jason Watson

Damysus James Doyle

Docklands Mark Zahra

First Conquest Ryan Moore

More Thunder Tom Marquand

Notable Speech William Buick

Opera Ballo Billy Loughnane

Ten Bob Tony Kieran Shoemark

Zeus Olympios Clifford Lee

Elsewhere on the card

O'Brien holds the top two spots in the market for the Coventry Stakes, with 22 featuring in the meeting's first juvenile contest.

Confucius has had just two starts, finishing second by a nose before getting off the mark at Naas over this trip, while stablemate Great Barrier Reef arrives unbeaten after two runs.

The strongest British challenge is likely to come from Night In Vegas. Trained by Eve Johnson Houghton, the 60,000gns purchase won over course and distance on debut and backed that up at Goodwood last time.

In the three other races on day one, there are full fields throughout, with 20 set to run in the Ascot Stakes and 16 declared for both the Wolferton Stakes and the Copper Horse Handicap

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