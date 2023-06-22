Confirmed runners and riders for the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes and Hardwicke Stakes on day five of Royal Ascot

King's Stand Stakes second Highfield Princess will quickly bid to avenge her dramatic defeat when facing 15 rivals in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (3.40 ) on the final day of Royal Ascot on Saturday.

A three-time Group 1 winner last season, the John Quinn-trained six-year-old ran a gallant race in defeat behind Bradsell on Tuesday, who had to survive a stewards' inquiry to keep the victory.

Quinn had expressed his intention to run her just four days later as she steps back up to six furlongs in a race she finished sixth in last year, when it was run as the Platinum Jubilee Stakes.

Another strong international team take their chances in the Group 1 sprint, with the Anthony and Sam Freedman-trained Artorius the current market leader.

He finished an unlucky third in the race last year - as well as in the July Cup - and the two-time top-level winner will be ridden by Kiwi ace James McDonald for the first time.

The Australian contingent also includes Cannonball, who finished last in the King's Stand Stakes, and The Astrologist.

Top Hong Kong sprinter Wellington bids to give Richard Gibson another big win on the international stage, while the British team also includes the likes of Art Power, course and distance Group 1 hero Kinross and Sacred.

Also on the card, last year's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes hero Pyledriver will make his first start since that famous win and heads a field of eight for the Hardwicke Stakes (4.20 ).

The six-year-old has been plagued by injuries since that victory and faces a tough task on his first start for 336 days, with Brigadier Gerard Stakes winner Hukum, top-class mare Free Wind and Melbourne Cup fourth Deauville Legend among his rivals.

A field of 17 juveniles will contest the Chesham Stakes (2.30 ), including Navan maiden winner Pearls And Rubies for Aidan O'Brien and impressive Goodwood winner La Guarida, while 15 go to post for the Jersey Stakes (3.05 ) including the classy The Antarctic.

The Wokingham Stakes (5.00 ) has attracted a full field of 28 runners and three reserves, with King's Lynn running for The King and Queen Consort. The Golden Gates Stakes has also attracted its maximum field of 16, while ten will contest the meeting's finale, the Queen Alexandra Stakes (6.10 ).

Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes final field

Al Suhail William Buick

Artorius James McDonald

Art Power Oisin Murphy

Big Invasion Jim Crowley

Cannonball Brett Pebble

Coeur De Pierre Tony Piccone

Emaraaty Ana Neil Callan

Khaadem Jamie Spencer

Kinross Frankie Dettori

Rohaan Adam Kirby

Run To Freedom Dane O'Neill

The Astrologist Damian Lane

Wellington Ryan Moore

Highfield Princess Jason Hart

Sacred Tom Marquand

Sandrine David Probert

Hardwicke Stakes final field

Ardakan James McDonald

Changingoftheguard Ryan Moore

Deauville Legend Daniel Muscutt

Grand Alliance William Buick

Hukum Jim Crowley

Pyledriver PJ McDonald

West Wind Blows Jamie Spencer

Free Wind Frankie Dettori

