Confirmed runners and riders for the Prince of Wales's Stakes on day two of Royal Ascot

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Daryz and Ombudsman have been declared for a blockbuster clash in Wednesday's Prince of Wales's Stakes (4.20 ) at Royal Ascot.

A final field of eight is set to go to post for the day two showpiece, with last year's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe hero Daryz facing off against three-time Group 1 winner Ombudsman, who returns to defend his Prince of Wales's title.

The leading pair, successful in their two starts this year, meet again after competing in last year's Juddmonte International at York, where Ombudsman won impressively as Daryz finished last.

Since then, though, Daryz has taken his form to great heights, most notably in the Arc. In a fascinating match-up, Paddy Power cannot split Daryz and Ombudsman, making the pair their 11-8 joint-favourites.

Ombudsman won last month's Brigadier Gerard Credit: Getty Images

Almaqam , who beat Ombudsman in the Brigadier Gerard last year, leads the opposition to the big two, having won at Group 1 level for the first time in last month's Tattersalls Gold Cup.

Minnie Hauk , a beaten favourite in the Tattersalls Gold Cup, was declared alongside Aidan O'Brien-trained stablemate Mississippi River for the Prince of Wales's, with Kalpana, who could have the alternative option of Saturday's Hardwicke Stakes, the sole omission from the race.

Kalpana's Andrew Balding-trained stablemate See The Fire , Dancing Gemini and Devil's Advocate complete the field.

Prince of Wales's Stakes runners and riders

Almaqam Kieran Shoemark

Dancing Gemini Rossa Ryan

Daryz Mickael Barzalona

Devil's Advocate Robert Havlin

Mississippi River Wayne Lordan

Ombudsman William Buick

Minnie Hauk Ryan Moore

See The Fire Oisin Murphy

Prince of Wales’s Stakes (4.20 Royal Ascot, Wednesday)

Paddy Power: 11-8 Daryz, Ombudsman, 13-2 Almaqam, 11 Minnie Hauk, 20 See The Fire, 40 Dancing Gemini, 150 Devil's Advocate, 250 Mississippi River

Elsewhere on the card

Favourite Blue Bolt features in a final field of 15 for the Duke of Cambridge Stakes (3.40 ), although key rival Fallen Angel was not declared.

The progressive Blue Bolt finished second to five-time Group 1 winner Fallen Angel in last year's Sun Chariot and returned this season with a Listed success at Goodwood.

Fallen Angel's trainer Karl Burke had warned the mare was ground-dependent and would only run if it was genuinely good ground.

In her absence, the opposition to Blue Bolt is headed by Friendly Soul, Catalina Delcarpio and Cathedral. With Ballydoyle without a runner in the race, Ryan Moore has been booked to ride Carolina Jetstream for Amo Racing.

Market leaders Galiyan and Limestone go forward for the Queen's Vase (3.05 ) after 11 runners were declared for the Group 2 contest.

Galiyan, a maiden winner at Chester's May meeting, looks one of trainer Andrew Balding's best chances of the week, while Limestone brings strong form to the table following his victory over the reopposing Asakir at Navan.

Aidan O'Brien trimmed down his five entries to just one with Port Of Spain carrying the hopes of Ballydoyle.

A full field of 28 has been confirmed for the opening Queen Mary Stakes (2.30 ), with leading fancies Victorious, Senorita Bonita and Wild Blossom all standing their ground.

The day's main betting race, the Royal Hunt Cup (5.00 ), has also attracted a maximum field with main contenders Indalo, La Botte, Linwood and Scoville in the line-up. The three reserves are made up of Blue Brother, Diego El Queso and The Lost King.

Read more:

Hats off? Why it could be a massive week for the King and Queen at Royal Ascot

Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winners on day one of Royal Ascot

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