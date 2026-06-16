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Royal Ascot

Confirmed runners and riders for the Gold Cup on day three of Royal Ascot on Thursday

Scandinavia lands the St Leger
Scandinavia (centre) faces a rematch with St Leger runner-up RahiebbCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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St Leger winner Scandinavia will face ten rivals when he bids to land another Group 1 success in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot on Thursday.

He has won his two warm-up races this spring and is hot favourite to give Aidan O'Brien a record-extending tenth victory in the race.

But the four-year-old faces another clash with Rahiebb, who was just a neck away in second place in the St Leger and who landed the Yorkshire Cup on the Knavesmire last month.

Jockey Ray Dawson is looking forward to the rematch and told the Racing Post last week: "Rahiebb looks great, he's very strong and we're going there hopeful.

"He's matured mentally and the biggest positive from York was how much he enjoyed it. He raced very maturely and, if he can do that at Ascot, then hopefully he can be bang there."

The 11-runner field declared on Tuesday also included Trawlerman, who won the Gold Cup last year and is out to become the first repeat winner since Stradivarius landed his third success in 2020.

Owners Godolphin also run Dubai Future, who beat Sweet William by a neck in the Henry II Stakes at Sandown last month. 

Gold Cup runners and riders (4.15)

Al Nayyir James Doyle
Al Riffa Dylan Browne McMonagle
Caballo De Mar Oisin Murphy
Dubai Future David Probert
Sweet William Robert Havlin
Trawlerman William Buick
Carmers Billy Lee
Furthur Colin Keane
Rahiebb Ray Dawson
Scandinavia Ryan Moore
Miss Alpilles Kieran Shoemark

Gold Cup (4.15 Ascot, Thursday)
Paddy Power: 13-8 Scandinavia, 7-2 Trawlerman, 5 Rahiebb, 10 Caballo De Mar, Sweet William, 14 Al Riffa, 20 Carmers, 33 Al Nayyir, Dubai Future, 40 Furthur, 66 Miss Alpilles.

Ribblesdale Stakes runners and riders (3.40)

Brilliant Star Robert Havlin
Composing jockey tbc
Dark Lucinda Billy Lee
Earth Shot James Doyle
Gilded Prize Oisin Murphy
Golden Orbit Rossa Ryan
Johanna Walsh Dylan Browne McMonagle
Lady Roisia Hector Crouch
Legacy Link Colin Keane
Maldives jockey tbc
Venetia Richard Kingscote
Warriors Whisper Christophe Soumillon

Oaks runner-up Legacy Link will bid to go one place better in the Ribblesdale Stakes on Thursday. The Musidora Stakes winner found only Thundering On too good at Epsom.

Owners Juddmonte also run Gilded Prize, who was beaten at odds-on in Group 2 company at Longchamp five weeks ago. 

Hampton Court Stakes runners and riders (5.35)

Oceans Four Christophe Soumillon
Oxagon Oisin Murphy
Endorsement jockey tbc
Generic James Doyle
Italy jockey tbc
Glacius Billy Loughnane
Maho Bay William Buick
Morshdi Tom Marquand
Mountain Cat Kieran Shoemark
My Love Is King Robert Havlin

Ante-post favourite Causeway, who has won the last four of his five starts, was not declared for the Hampton Court Stakes. 

Aidan O'Brien relies instead on Ballysax Stakes fourth Italy and Endorsement, who won a Listed race at Leopardstown 12 days ago.

Read more . . .

Read this FREE sample of our groundbreaking punting tool - with all the key ground, form and betting angles for day one at Royal Ascot 

WATCH: David Jennings, Tom Segal, Johnny Dineen and Maddy Playle mark your cards for day one of Royal Ascot 

No rain overnight at Royal Ascot and the ground could get a little quicker before the start of racing  

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