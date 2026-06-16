Confirmed runners and riders for the Gold Cup on day three of Royal Ascot on Thursday

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

St Leger winner Scandinavia will face ten rivals when he bids to land another Group 1 success in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot on Thursday.

He has won his two warm-up races this spring and is hot favourite to give Aidan O'Brien a record-extending tenth victory in the race.

But the four-year-old faces another clash with Rahiebb, who was just a neck away in second place in the St Leger and who landed the Yorkshire Cup on the Knavesmire last month.

Jockey Ray Dawson is looking forward to the rematch and told the Racing Post last week: "Rahiebb looks great, he's very strong and we're going there hopeful.

"He's matured mentally and the biggest positive from York was how much he enjoyed it. He raced very maturely and, if he can do that at Ascot, then hopefully he can be bang there."

The 11-runner field declared on Tuesday also included Trawlerman, who won the Gold Cup last year and is out to become the first repeat winner since Stradivarius landed his third success in 2020.

Owners Godolphin also run Dubai Future, who beat Sweet William by a neck in the Henry II Stakes at Sandown last month.

Gold Cup runners and riders (4.15 )

Al Nayyir James Doyle

Al Riffa Dylan Browne McMonagle

Caballo De Mar Oisin Murphy

Dubai Future David Probert

Sweet William Robert Havlin

Trawlerman William Buick

Carmers Billy Lee

Furthur Colin Keane

Rahiebb Ray Dawson

Scandinavia Ryan Moore

Miss Alpilles Kieran Shoemark

Gold Cup (4.15 Ascot, Thursday)

Paddy Power: 13-8 Scandinavia, 7-2 Trawlerman, 5 Rahiebb, 10 Caballo De Mar, Sweet William, 14 Al Riffa, 20 Carmers, 33 Al Nayyir, Dubai Future, 40 Furthur, 66 Miss Alpilles.

Ribblesdale Stakes runners and riders (3.40 )

Brilliant Star Robert Havlin

Composing jockey tbc

Dark Lucinda Billy Lee

Earth Shot James Doyle

Gilded Prize Oisin Murphy

Golden Orbit Rossa Ryan

Johanna Walsh Dylan Browne McMonagle

Lady Roisia Hector Crouch

Legacy Link Colin Keane

Maldives jockey tbc

Venetia Richard Kingscote

Warriors Whisper Christophe Soumillon

Oaks runner-up Legacy Link will bid to go one place better in the Ribblesdale Stakes on Thursday. The Musidora Stakes winner found only Thundering On too good at Epsom.

Owners Juddmonte also run Gilded Prize , who was beaten at odds-on in Group 2 company at Longchamp five weeks ago.

Hampton Court Stakes runners and riders ( 5.35 )

Oceans Four Christophe Soumillon

Oxagon Oisin Murphy

Endorsement jockey tbc

Generic James Doyle

Italy jockey tbc

Glacius Billy Loughnane

Maho Bay William Buick

Morshdi Tom Marquand

Mountain Cat Kieran Shoemark

My Love Is King Robert Havlin

Ante-post favourite Causeway, who has won the last four of his five starts, was not declared for the Hampton Court Stakes.

Aidan O'Brien relies instead on Ballysax Stakes fourth Italy and Endorsement , who won a Listed race at Leopardstown 12 days ago.

Read more . . .

Read this FREE sample of our groundbreaking punting tool - with all the key ground, form and betting angles for day one at Royal Ascot

WATCH: David Jennings, Tom Segal, Johnny Dineen and Maddy Playle mark your cards for day one of Royal Ascot

No rain overnight at Royal Ascot and the ground could get a little quicker before the start of racing

Sign up to Racing Post+ in time for Royal Ascot with 20% off Ultimate Annual, Tipping Annual or Insights Annual. Click here and sign up using code ASCOT26. Offer ends Tuesday, June 30. New customers only. After a year you will roll on to our standard pricing. No contract, no commitment, cancel any time.