Confirmed runners and riders for the Gold Cup on day three of Royal Ascot

Trueshan has been declared for Thursday’s Ascot Gold Cup (4.20 ) by Alan King and could take on 13 rivals if there is enough rain.

Last year’s King Edward VII winner Changingoftheguard was the only horse to come out at the final declaration stage on Tuesday morning but his trainer Aidan O’Brien will be represented by another one of his winners from the royal meeting last year in the form of Broome, who landed the Hardwicke 12 months ago, as well as Emily Dickinson.

Broome was beaten a length by Eldar Eldarov in the Yorkshire cup last time and that rival bids to confirm the form and maintain his unbeaten Royal Ascot record, having taken the Queen’s Vase en route to St Leger glory last season.

Eldar Eldarov is vying for favouritism with the Andrew Balding-trained Coltrane, who had the reopposing Wise Eagle and Nate The Great well beaten when landing the Group 3 Sagaro trial on his seasonal reappearance last month.

Coltrane is another who has Royal Ascot-winning experience having taken last year’s Ascot Stakes, along with Subjectivist, who makes his first domestic start since romping home in this £600,000 feature Group 1 event in 2021.

Frankie Dettori’s hopes of a ninth and final Gold Cup success will lie with with John and Thady Gosden’s unbeaten Courage Mon Ami, but he will be hoping to thwart the father-and-son combination in the Ribblesdale Stakes (3.40 ) when he partners Ralph Beckett’s Bluestocking for the first time.

The Gosdens have odds-on favourite Al Asifah, with the Shadwell-owned three-year-old set to take on 18 other fillies after being supplemented for the Group 2 event.

Dettori has a full book of seven rides on the third day of the royal meeting including Blue Riband winner Epictetus, who has finished fifth in the Dante and Prix du Jockey Club on his last two starts, in the Group 3 Hampton Court Stakes (5.35 ).

Dettori also rides George Weaver’s No Nay Mets in the Norfolk Stakes (2.30 ), although the Wesley Ward-trained Keeneland winner American Rascal is the stronger fancied American challenger in the 16-runner Group 2 opener to Karl Burke’s Elite Status, who was a seriously impressive winner of National Stakes at Sandown last time.

Gold Cup runners and riders

Big Call Stephane Pasquier

Broome

Coltrane Oisin Murphy

Lone Eagle Rossa Ryan

Nate The Great Harry Davies

Subjectivist Joe Fanning

Tashkhan James Doyle

Trueshan Hollie Doyle

Wise Eagle Daniel Tudhope

Yibir William Buick

Courage Mon Ami Frankie Dettori

Eldar Eldarov David Egan

Echoes In Rain Tom Marquand

Emily Dickinson Ryan Moore

