Confirmed runners and riders for the Coronation Stakes and Commonwealth Cup on day four at Royal Ascot

Derby runner-up King Of Steel will take on five rivals as he attempts to go one better in Friday’s King Edward VII Stakes (5.35 ), while 14 runners have been declared for the Commonwealth Cup and seven runners will contest the Coronation Stakes.

The Roger Varian-trained son of Wootton Bassett was half a length behind Auguste Rodin in last month’s Epsom Classic and will bid to confirm the form in the 1m4f Group 2 with Dubai Mile and Arrest, who finished ninth and tenth in the Derby.

Varian has a strong chance in the Commonwealth Cup (3.05 ), the first of two Group 1s on the fourth day of the royal meeting, in Sakheer.

Last seen finishing seventh in the 2,000 Guineas, Sakheer drops back to the 6f trip he was so effective at in his juvenile campaign, notably when taking the Mill Reef at Newbury.

Like Sakheer, Little Big Bear didn’t stay in the Guineas and failed to beat a rival at Newmarket but was much more comfortable back over a sprinting trip when landing the Sandy Lane at Haydock last time.

That form took a significant boost on Tuesday when the third, Bradsell, won the King’s Stand. Shouldvebeenaring and Cold Case are among those hoping to reverse the Haydock form with the Aidan O’Brien-trained market leader.

O’Brien’s Meditate chased home Tahiyra in the Irish 1,000 Guineas last month and the first two home in the Curragh Classic take each other on again in another top-level clash in the Coronation Stakes (4.20 ).

Meditate won the Albany at this meeting last year but faces a tough task to reverse the form with Dermot Weld’s star filly.

Tahiyra is odds-on to make it back-to-back Group 1 wins. Her rivals do not include Newmarket 1,000 Guineas scorer Mawj and Jackie Oh, with the last-named filly declared for the Sandringham (5.00 ), the handicap which follows the Coronation Stakes.

Commonwealth Cup runners and riders

Cold Case Clifford Lee

Little Big Bear Ryan Moore

Marbaan Jamie Spencer

Mischief Magic William Buick

Noble Style James Doyle

Rumstar Rob Hornby

Sakheer David Egan

Shaquille Oisin Murphy

Shouldvebeenaring Sean Levey

The X O Robert Havlin

Lezoo Frankie Dettori

Ocean Quest Colin Keane

Queen Me Jim Crowley

Swingalong Clifford Lee

Coronation Stakes runners and riders

Comhra William Buick

Mammas Girl Kevin Stott

Meditate Ryan Moore

Queen For You Robert Havlin

Remarquee Rob Hornby

Sounds Of Heaven Ronan Whelan

Tahiyra Chris Hayes

