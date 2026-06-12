Classic winner Scandinavia heads star-studded line-up as Aidan O'Brien chases more Gold Cup glory

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Aidan O'Brien's quest for a third Gold Cup in five years remains a possibility as Scandinavia , a Classic winner in last season's Betfred St Leger, featured among 13 confirmations for the feature on day three of Royal Ascot.

The Ballydoyle operator landed the marathon contest in 2022 and 2024 with Kyprios, but had to settle for second when Illinois finished behind Trawlerman 12 months ago.

Scandinavia is the red-hot favourite to continue his winning streak for O'Brien, having enjoyed a memorable campaign last season with four wins from five starts, which included Goodwood Cup success along with the St Leger triumph.

The four-year-old returned with a Listed victory at Navan in April, before extending his winning run to five in the Group 3 Saval Beg Levmoss Stakes last month. He is one of two entries in the race for O'Brien, with Coronation Cup runner-up Jan Brueghel also in contention.

John and Thady Gosden are also chasing a third victory in the race in recent years, with their Trawlerman joined alongside stablemate Sweet William in the entries. The former, who won all four starts in Britain last year, has not featured since winning the Long Distance Cup on Champions Day in October.

Impressive Yorkshire Cup winner Rahiebb remains on course for the main event on day three of the royal meeting as he bids to follow up his latest success with a first Gold Cup for Roger Varian.

Caballo De Mar also features among the confirmations and could try to add another Group 1 to his name for George Scott, having landed the Prix Vicomtesse Vigier on his last start in France.

Gold Cup confirmations

Al Nayyir

Al Riffa

Caballo De Mar

Dallas Star

Dubai Future

Jan Brueghel

Sweet William

Trawlerman

Carmers

Furthur

Scandinavia

Miss Alpilles

Gold Cup (4.15 Ascot, June 18)

Coral: 11-8 Scandinavia, 7-2 Trawlerman, 9-2 Rahiebb, 10 Caballo De Mar, Sweet William, 14 Al Riffa, 20 Carmers, Jan Brueghel, 25 Dubai Future, 33 Al Nayyir, 50 Miss Alpilles, 66 Furthur, 100 Dallas Star.

Classic second Legacy Link given Group 2 option

Betfred Oaks runner-up Legacy Link could make a swift return to action for the Gosdens after featuring among 17 entries for the Group 2 Ribblesdale Stakes.

The daughter of Dubawi was unable to maintain her unbeaten start to the season when a three-and-three-quarter-length second behind Thundering On at Epsom earlier this month, and could attempt to bounce back in a race that may also include her stablemate Brilliant Star .

Legacy Link (right): chased home Thundering On in the Oaks Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Cameo , who finished a further three places back in the Classic, is one of three entries for O'Brien, with Composing and Oaks third Sugar Island also possible runners, while there could be royal representation in the form of Golden Orbit , trained by Ralph Beckett, who could also run Lady Roisia and Venetia .

In the other races on Thursday, the Listed Chesham Stakes has attracted 19 runners, while 40 have been entered for the King George V Stakes. The Britannia Stakes, Hampton Court Stakes and Buckingham Palace Stakes have received 54, 16 and 62 entries at the five-day stage.

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