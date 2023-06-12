Racing Post logo
'Class act' Sakheer ready for Little Big Bear showdown in Commonwealth Cup

Sakheer: set to drop back in trip for the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot
Sakheer: set to drop back in trip for the Commonwealth Cup at Royal AscotCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Connections of Sakheer are looking forward to unleashing the 2,000 Guineas seventh back over six furlongs at Royal Ascot, where a showdown with Ballydoyle's Little Big Bear awaits in the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup.

An impressive winner of the Group 2 Mill Reef Stakes over the sprint distance last season, Sakheer was given his chance of Classic stardom in the Guineas on his seasonal return. That run on soft ground failed to conclusively prove whether he stayed a mile or not, but there is a degree of confidence behind his impending return to six furlongs at Ascot.

Owned by KHK Racing, Sakheer is a general 4-1 second favourite for the Commonwealth Cup, with last year's champion two-year-old in Europe, Little Big Bear, 15-8 market leader with Coral.

Lewis PorteousReporter
Published on 12 June 2023Last updated 12:58, 12 June 2023
