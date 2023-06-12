'Class act' Sakheer ready for Little Big Bear showdown in Commonwealth Cup

Connections of Sakheer are looking forward to unleashing the 2,000 Guineas seventh back over six furlongs at Royal Ascot, where a showdown with Ballydoyle's Little Big Bear awaits in the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup.

An impressive winner of the Group 2 Mill Reef Stakes over the sprint distance last season, Sakheer was given his chance of Classic stardom in the Guineas on his seasonal return. That run on soft ground failed to conclusively prove whether he stayed a mile or not, but there is a degree of confidence behind his impending return to six furlongs at Ascot.

Owned by KHK Racing, Sakheer is a general 4-1 second favourite for the Commonwealth Cup, with last year's champion two-year-old in Europe, Little Big Bear, 15-8 market leader with Coral.