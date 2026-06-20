Christophe Soumillon lucky to stay on Goliath as Royal Ascot week goes from bad to worse with unfortunate Hardwicke slip

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Christophe Soumillon's dismal week at Royal Ascot took another turn when he suffered an unfortunate incident in the closing stages of the Hardwicke Stakes with Goliath in contention.

Soumillon travelled well into the Hardwicke on Goliath, who won the 2024 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot, and had yet to ask his mount for his full effort when challenging wide of Kalpana and Giavellotto.

However, Soumillon suddenly lost his balance approaching the final furlong and explained his stirrup had got blocked by his girth, causing him to lose his iron on the right side.

The rider was unsure if it made the difference between winning and losing, but it definitely did not help as Goliath finished a length and three-quarters behind Giavellotto in third.

Soumillon said: "I was trying to come beside Oisin [Murphy, on Giavellotto] easily because my horse likes to feel he is comfortable and when I tried to put my feet backwards to squeeze him with my heels, my stirrup just got blocked with my girth, my feet were backwards and I lost my iron on the right side.

"It's nobody's fault, I couldn't imagine it was going to happen at that point of the race, I wasn't moving on him.

"I thought it would be hard to win the race because I couldn't get a head in front of Oisin but I was fighting with them. It was going to be a close call but when you lose it like this, especially as I was not expecting it, I nearly lost my balance and I was lucky to stay on him."

It compounded a tough week for Soumillon, one which started with his ride on Puerto Rico in Tuesday's St James's Palace Stakes. The rider received an eight-day ban after the stewards determined he had "ridden in such a way that intended to give an advantage to another horse from the same stable."

The stewards' report referred to Soumillon moving Puerto Rico "away from the rail, thereby ensuring a clear run for Gstaad on the inside."

Soumillon's agent Hervé Naggar revealed Soumillon had lodged an appeal with the BHA against the eight-day ban on Friday, with the hearing provisionally scheduled for next Friday.

Goliath did at least represent Soumillon's best placing of the week at the royal meeting, and he added: "He gave me everything today, unfortunately I was one or two positions too far back because of my draw.

"If I was drawn four or five I think I would have ridden him more positively but he needs cover and to come between horses on the bridle, like he does all the time, and we always know he hangs right in the last 200 yards and he did a little bit."

'He and the horse's backers were really unlucky'

The number of races I have seen Christophe Soumillon ride must number in the thousands and, as much as his toe is barely ever more than perched in his iron, I can't ever remember him coming close to losing his stirrup.

Having explained that he rubbed his boot on the girth, he and the horse's backers can count themselves really unlucky there.

It's worth remembering that Goliath finished three-and-three-quarter lengths adrift of Isle Of Jura in the corresponding race two years ago and ended up coming back to win the King George doing handsprings.

This was a much better trial and he could be a major threat to his Francis Graffard-trained stablemate Calandagan.

Scott Burton, France correspondent

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