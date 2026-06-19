Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:10 LimerickHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:10 LimerickHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Royal Ascot
premium

Christophe Soumillon denies accusations he engaged in team tactics and lodges appeal against eight-day ban

Ryan Moore: off the mark
Christophe Soumillon and Ryan Moore in conversation at Royal AscotCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Christophe Soumillon has lodged an appeal with the BHA against the eight-day "team tactics" suspension imposed by Ascot stewards following a controversial running of the St James's Palace Stakes on Tuesday, with the hearing scheduled for next Friday morning. 

Soumillon rode Puerto Rico for Aidan O'Brien in the Group 1 and was judged by officials to have "ridden in such a way that intended to give an advantage to another horse from the same stable." 

The stewards' report referred to Soumillon moving Puerto Rico "away from the rail, thereby ensuring a clear run for Gstaad on the inside."

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
France correspondent

Published on inRoyal Ascot

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inRoyal Ascot
more inBetting offers
more inRoyal Ascot
more inBetting offers