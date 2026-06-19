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Christophe Soumillon denies accusations he engaged in team tactics and lodges appeal against eight-day ban
Christophe Soumillon has lodged an appeal with the BHA against the eight-day "team tactics" suspension imposed by Ascot stewards following a controversial running of the St James's Palace Stakes on Tuesday, with the hearing scheduled for next Friday morning.
Soumillon rode Puerto Rico for Aidan O'Brien in the Group 1 and was judged by officials to have "ridden in such a way that intended to give an advantage to another horse from the same stable."
The stewards' report referred to Soumillon moving Puerto Rico "away from the rail, thereby ensuring a clear run for Gstaad on the inside."
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Published on inRoyal Ascot
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