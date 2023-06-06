Broken collarbone rules 'gutted' Shane Foley out of Royal Ascot

Jockey Shane Foley said he is "gutted" at having to miss Royal Ascot after breaking his collarbone in the final race at Gowran Park on Monday, an injury which will force him to miss the next four to six weeks.

The nasty incident occurred in the 1m½f handicap when Foley was on board the Jessica Harrington-trained 3-1 joint-favourite Snowhaven, who clipped heels with Stepdance on the home turn and came down.

Jack Kearney, the rider of Stepdance, was handed a six-day ban by the Gowran stewards for his part in the spill after finding him guilty of careless riding. In the inquiry, the talented young 7lb claimer stated that his mount shifted slightly when he used his whip and that he was unaware Snowhaven was there.

Foley was in a philosophical mood on Tuesday and, while he admitted he was raging to have to sit out Royal Ascot, he said it could have been a lot worse given the quick conditions.

Foley said: "I've broken my collarbone and I'm gutted to miss Royal Ascot. Jessie could have eight, nine or maybe even ten runners for the week and has her best ever team heading over. I'm sick to miss that but, look, it could have been an awful lot worse so I have to look on the bright side.

"I've been told I'll be out for somewhere between four to six weeks, so my aim now is to be back for the Irish Derby [July 2]. I'll try my best to get back for that."

On the incident, he added: "It was just unlucky and one of those things. Jack's horse shifted out and we came down. I've been very, very lucky with injuries over the years so I can't complain too much."

Foley has started the season in terrific form and sits joint-top of the jockeys' championship alongside Ryan Moore on 20 winners.

He has already won four Group races, including the Marble Hill on the Coventry Stakes-bound Givemethebeatboys at the Curragh on Irish Guineas weekend.

Foley finished fourth on the Harrington-trained Sprewell in the Derby at Epsom on Saturday.

