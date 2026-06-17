Brilliant Ombudsman can't run in everything - where the big guns from the Prince of Wales's might go next, and a 12-1 each-way suggestion

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It is understandable that a performance like Ombudsman's in the Prince of Wales's Stakes left the racing public wanting more. He was superb in winning the Group 1 for the second year in a row and nothing is more attractive than seeing the best horses.

We await the official verdict from the Racing Post's senior Flat handicapper Paul Curtis, but the back-of-an-envelope calculation from the various handicappers watching in the Racing Post office was that Ombudsman ran to a bigger figure in defeating Arc one-two Daryz and Minnie Hauk than he had 12 months earlier.

Betting editor Keith Melrose, an experienced handicapper himself, said he would come down on a rating of 132, or 1lb either side. That figure would make Ombudsman the joint-second-highest-rated horse in Europe since Frankel. If Curtis agrees, we are dealing with a generational talent.