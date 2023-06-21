Bookmakers to donate Britannia profits to six charities

Britain's largest bookmakers will once again donate all of their profits from the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot on Thursday to six charities.

All profits will be split between SportsAid, the Holocaust Educational Trust, Cystic Fibrosis Trust, SAS Regimental Association (SASRA), Ascot Racecourse Supports and Together for Looked After Children. If bookmakers fail to make a profit on the race, they have agreed to make a combined £250,000 donation.

Last year, Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) members, including Flutter, bet365 and the Tote, raised £1.2 million through the initiative.

“Royal Ascot remains one of Britain’s most historic and world-renowned sporting spectacles of the year, and I'm delighted once more it's raising vital funds for a host of outstanding charities," said BGC chief executive Michael Dugher. “The BGC’s largest members are proud to honour the King’s coronation by once again donating all profits from the Britannia Stakes to worthy causes.

“It's also a fitting tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, whose passion for horseracing was known throughout the world, having bred so many successful horses and clocking up 1,800 winners in her time. A huge thanks goes to BGC members and the team at Ascot for making this possible."

Since its creation in 2019, BGC members have raised more than £5.5 million for a range of good causes including Prostate Cancer UK, Sue Ryder, NHS Charities Together, the Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity, ABF the Soldier’s Charity and the RAF Benevolent Fund.

Read more here

Confirmed runners and riders for the Gold Cup on day three of Royal Ascot

Confirmed runners and riders for the Coronation Stakes and Commonwealth Cup on day four at Royal Ascot

Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.