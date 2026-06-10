Big guns Bow Echo and Notable Speech stand their ground as fields for day one at Royal Ascot take shape

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Breeders' Cup winner Notable Speech will bid for Royal Ascot redemption on Tuesday after featuring among ten confirmations for the meeting's opening Group 1, the Queen Anne Stakes (2.30 ).

The Charlie Appleby-trained five-year-old could only manage fourth last season under William Buick before landing a host of big races, including the Breeders' Cup Mile at Del Mar in November.

His opposition is set to include last year's winner Docklands, as well as his stablemate Opera Ballo, who landed the bet365 Mile from Field Of Gold on his seasonal reappearance in April.

Queen Anne Stakes confirmations

Cicero's Gift

Damysus

Docklands

Expanded

First Conquest

More Thunder

Notable Speech

Opera Ballo

Ten Bob Tony

Zeus Olympios

George Boughey and Billy Loughnane with 2,000 Guineas winner Bow Echo Credit: Jason Bax

The unbeaten 2,000 Guineas winner Bow Echo leads the way among nine confirmations for the St James's Palace Stakes (4.20 ) but will face fierce opposition from the likes of Gstaad and Talk Of New York.

He is a short-priced favourite to cement his position as Britain and Ireland's leading three-year-old miler in the colours of the late Sheikh Mohammed Obaid, who landed this Group 1 with Rosallion in 2024.

Aidan O'Brien could have as many as four runners with Gstaad, Flushing Meadows, Neolithic and Puerto Rico in contention, while Francis Graffard has confirmed Rayif, winner of the Poule d'Essai Des Poulains.

Bow Echo

Flushing Meadows

Gstaad

Lord Britain

Neolithic

Power Blue

Puerto Rico

Rayif

Talk Of New York

George Scott: recent Coronation Cup winner has supplemented Behike Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

A total of 27 sprinters are on course for the King Charles III Stakes (3.40 ) after George Scott supplemented Commonwealth Cup entry Behike, with the trainer keen to test him over five furlongs for the first time.

Owned by Al Shaqab and Amo Racing, the son of Night Of Thunder cost 500,000gns at Book 1 in 2024 and has won two of his three starts, including an emphatic seven-length success in a Lingfield maiden in April.

"He's going to be supplemented for the King Charles," said Scott. "He's a talented racehorse who is learning about life. His owners were keen for him to run at Royal Ascot, which I was too, but I felt six furlongs [in the Commonwealth Cup] would really stretch him.

"On all of the data I have on him at home and the track, he clearly has raw speed, and I thought if he was going to run at Ascot, five furlongs would be more suitable. I'm not quite sure whether it's now, but I do think that one day there's a possibility he could be a Group 1 horse. "He's got so much ability and I've got him spot on. His latest piece of work on Tuesday was phenomenal."

The ante-post favourite Overpass, trained by Bjorn Baker, remains in contention, as does American Affair, who ended trainer Jim Goldie's 30-year search for a Group 1 winner when scoring at 11-1 last season.

King Charles III Stakes confirmations

Ain't Nobody

American Affair

Big Mojo

Cover Up

Getreadytorumble

Jakajaro

Jm Jungle

Khaadem

Night Raider

Overpass

Rumstar

Shagraan

Starlust

Asfoora

Azure Angel

First Instinct

Frost At Dawn

Heavenly Heather

Mgheera

Miss Attitude

Monteille

Rayveka

Rosy Affair

Time For Sandals

Aspect Island

Behike (supplemented)

Mission Central

Great Barrier Reef ridden by Ryan Moore wins the Marble Hill Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

O'Brien will bid for a record-extending 12th success in the Coventry Stakes (3.05 ) on Tuesday after the ante-post favourite Great Barrier Reef featured among 31 entries for the juvenile Group 2.

The son of No Nay Never will attempt to emulate recent winners River Tiber (2023) and Gstaad (2025), and extend his unbeaten record to three after winning the Marble Hill Stakes last time.

Coventry Stakes entries

Adaay Of Scarlett

Alfred Wallace

Arizona Raider

Bull Shark

Bulletsnap

Cilician

Confucius

Cut A Dash

Easy Answer

Edward Thatch

Final Objective

God Given Talent

Great Barrier Reef

Green Sovereign

High King

Immortal Guard

Jaan Ki Tukri

Kamaal

Mrair

Night In Vegas

One Number

Royal Heritage

Ruler's Pride

Sergei Diaghilev

Siouxperb

The Ginger Kid

The Harv

The Scallionator

Treasurer

Tribeca

Read these next:

Aidan O'Brien takes two out of Prix de Diane but his unbeaten favourite remains as likely field revealed

Golden rules for betting at Royal Ascot - including the jockey who’s mustard there and the high-profile sire who’s a total dud

It's time to focus on Royal Ascot - this trainer-owner combination could hold the key to some ante-post value

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.





