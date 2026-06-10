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Royal Ascot

Big guns Bow Echo and Notable Speech stand their ground as fields for day one at Royal Ascot take shape

Notable Speech gains redemption in the Mile after finishing an unlucky third 12 months ago
Breeders' Cup winner Notable Speech in Royal Ascot contentionCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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Breeders' Cup winner Notable Speech will bid for Royal Ascot redemption on Tuesday after featuring among ten confirmations for the meeting's opening Group 1, the Queen Anne Stakes (2.30).

The Charlie Appleby-trained five-year-old could only manage fourth last season under William Buick before landing a host of big races, including the Breeders' Cup Mile at Del Mar in November.

His opposition is set to include last year's winner Docklands, as well as his stablemate Opera Ballo, who landed the bet365 Mile from Field Of Gold on his seasonal reappearance in April. 

Queen Anne Stakes confirmations

Cicero's Gift
Damysus
Docklands
Expanded
First Conquest
More Thunder
Notable Speech
Opera Ballo
Ten Bob Tony
Zeus Olympios

George Boughey and Billy Loughnane with 2,000 Guineas hero Bow Echo
George Boughey and Billy Loughnane with 2,000 Guineas winner Bow EchoCredit: Jason Bax

The unbeaten 2,000 Guineas winner Bow Echo leads the way among nine confirmations for the St James's Palace Stakes (4.20) but will face fierce opposition from the likes of Gstaad and Talk Of New York.

He is a short-priced favourite to cement his position as Britain and Ireland's leading three-year-old miler in the colours of the late Sheikh Mohammed Obaid, who landed this Group 1 with Rosallion in 2024.

Aidan O'Brien could have as many as four runners with Gstaad, Flushing Meadows, Neolithic and Puerto Rico in contention, while Francis Graffard has confirmed Rayif, winner of the Poule d'Essai Des Poulains.

St James's Palace Stakes confirmations

Bow Echo
Flushing Meadows
Gstaad
Lord Britain
Neolithic
Power Blue
Puerto Rico
Rayif
Talk Of New York

George Scott has been training at Eve Lodge Stables since 2020
George Scott: recent Coronation Cup winner has supplemented BehikeCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

A total of 27 sprinters are on course for the King Charles III Stakes (3.40) after George Scott supplemented Commonwealth Cup entry Behike, with the trainer keen to test him over five furlongs for the first time.

Owned by Al Shaqab and Amo Racing, the son of Night Of Thunder cost 500,000gns at Book 1 in 2024 and has won two of his three starts, including an emphatic seven-length success in a Lingfield maiden in April.

"He's going to be supplemented for the King Charles," said Scott. "He's a talented racehorse who is learning about life. His owners were keen for him to run at Royal Ascot, which I was too, but I felt six furlongs [in the Commonwealth Cup] would really stretch him.

"On all of the data I have on him at home and the track, he clearly has raw speed, and I thought if he was going to run at Ascot, five furlongs would be more suitable. I'm not quite sure whether it's now, but I do think that one day there's a possibility he could be a Group 1 horse. "He's got so much ability and I've got him spot on. His latest piece of work on Tuesday was phenomenal." 

The ante-post favourite Overpass, trained by Bjorn Baker, remains in contention, as does American Affair, who ended trainer Jim Goldie's 30-year search for a Group 1 winner when scoring at 11-1 last season.

King Charles III Stakes confirmations

Ain't Nobody
American Affair
Big Mojo
Cover Up
Getreadytorumble
Jakajaro
Jm Jungle
Khaadem
Night Raider
Overpass
Rumstar
Shagraan
Starlust
Asfoora
Azure Angel
First Instinct
Frost At Dawn
Heavenly Heather
Mgheera
Miss Attitude
Monteille
Rayveka
Rosy Affair
Time For Sandals
Aspect Island
Behike (supplemented)
Mission Central

Great Barrier Reef ridden by Ryan Moore wins the Marble Hill Stakes at the Curragh
Great Barrier Reef ridden by Ryan Moore wins the Marble Hill StakesCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

O'Brien will bid for a record-extending 12th success in the Coventry Stakes (3.05) on Tuesday after the ante-post favourite Great Barrier Reef featured among 31 entries for the juvenile Group 2.

The son of No Nay Never will attempt to emulate recent winners River Tiber (2023) and Gstaad (2025), and extend his unbeaten record to three after winning the Marble Hill Stakes last time.

Coventry Stakes entries

Adaay Of Scarlett
Alfred Wallace
Arizona Raider
Bull Shark
Bulletsnap
Cilician
Confucius
Cut A Dash
Easy Answer
Edward Thatch
Final Objective
God Given Talent
Great Barrier Reef
Green Sovereign
High King
Immortal Guard
Jaan Ki Tukri
Kamaal
Mrair
Night In Vegas
One Number
Royal Heritage
Ruler's Pride
Sergei Diaghilev
Siouxperb
The Ginger Kid
The Harv
The Scallionator
Treasurer
Tribeca

Read these next:

Aidan O'Brien takes two out of Prix de Diane but his unbeaten favourite remains as likely field revealed 

Golden rules for betting at Royal Ascot - including the jockey who’s mustard there and the high-profile sire who’s a total dud 

It's time to focus on Royal Ascot - this trainer-owner combination could hold the key to some ante-post value 

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