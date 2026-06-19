Awesome Libertango leaves Sun Goddess in the shade to keep up Boughey and Loughnane's brilliant Royal Ascot

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Libertango storms to Albany Stakes success Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Libertango overcame an unpromising stalls position to put favourite Sun Goddess in the shade when brilliantly taking the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The well-backed 6-1 chance, available at 11-1 in the morning, gave Newmarket trainer George Boughey and jockey Billy Loughnane their third wins of this year's meeting respectively when coming from stall three to put one over the high numbers in emphatic fashion.

The daughter of No Nay Never was giving Turkish owner Ibrahim Araci a first win at Royal Ascot after trying for more than 20 years. The winner supplemented a debut win over the colts at Leicester, which she won in similarly impressive style.

Loughnane, who was registering a fifth Royal Ascot winner, took his time in the run while those close to the stands' side rail fought it out, including Wathnan Racing pair Hidden Gift and eventual third Light Of Dawn.

When he switched Libertango out, she took flight and was well in command in the last 50 yards. She took an age to pull up after the line.

Loughnane, who had shown his dedication by riding two lots of work for Boughey just hours before, said: "This is no surprise. I loved her the first time I sat on her at home and I was pleased she did everything right on a very hot day at Leicester first time.

"She handled the preliminaries brilliantly today and I had an uncompromising draw, but she switched off brilliantly and showed an explosive turn of foot.

"Fair play to George and the team, I'm just the lucky one who gets to sit on them."

Boughey, who had been successful with Bow Echo and Moonfall earlier in the week, said: "We bid on her as a yearling but were able to buy her at the breeze-ups and she has a great mind. It wasn't pretty watching as we got the vibe they were going to go stands' side.

"She's by a stallion in No Nay Never, who is hitting it out of the park, and Mr Araci was quite bold in buying the filly for Royal Ascot. Her work has been as good as any two-year-old we have ever sent to this meeting. She could go to Newmarket's July meeting after that, but we don't need to go up in trip just yet."

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