Australian jockey suspended for 20 days for whip overuse in Royal Ascot Group 1 - plus three winning rides penalised

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A 20-day suspension has been handed to Australian jockey Joshua Parr after he was found to have breached whip rules at Royal Ascot.

Parr had partnered Overpass to finish third in Tuesday's King Charles III Stakes, when the seven-year-old was sent off the 100-30 favourite on his first outing in Europe.

He hit the front inside the final furlong but was reeled in by Mission Central late and finished third, beaten a length.

The whip review committee met on Friday to discuss potential breaches and found Parr "to have used his whip three times above the permitted level of six from approximately one and a half furlongs out".

The suspension was doubled to 20 days on account of the King Charles being a Class 1 race, with Parr ruled out from July 3-11 inclusive and July 13-23 inclusive. He was also fined £1,250.

Parr and Overpass will be back in action at Ascot on Saturday when backing up quickly in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes .

Elsewhere, three winning riders on the opening day of Royal Ascot picked up suspensions for their use of the whip.

Wayne Lordan: four-day ban Credit: Getty Images

Wayne Lordan , who partnered Great Barrier Reef to win the Coventry , was found to have used his whip in the incorrect place and has been suspended for four days (July 3, 5, 6 and 7).

Joey Sheridan , the rider of Ascot Stakes winner Kizlyar, was suspended for seven days from July 3-9 for using his whip above shoulder height on two occasions.

Rossa Ryan was the other winning jockey judged to have breached whip rules. He was found to have used the whip once above the permitted level on Daiquiri Bay, the winner of the Copper Horse Stakes.

However, mitigation on his penalty was applied as it had been more than 100 rides in Britain since his last breach. He is out of action on July 3, 5 and 6.

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