Ascot 'very happy' with royal meeting ticket sales despite expected drop in attendance

Ascot says it is "very happy" with ticket sales despite forecasting a slight drop in attendances at next week's royal meeting.

Nick Smith, the track's director of racing and public affairs, estimates the total crowd figure at the five-day meeting, which begins on June 20, to reach 260,000, down from 273,000 last year.

"We're in pretty good shape," said Smith. "It's difficult to say exactly a week out with the possibility of late ticket sales and walk-ups during the week but we'll probably be around the 260,000 mark.

"We could be slightly lower than last year but not dramatically, so perhaps three or four per cent. That's no surprise with the cost of living crisis and given the headwinds, we're happy with where we are."

The track decided to reduce its capacity across all of its enclosures for Royal Ascot last season to improve the racegoer experience and the attendance fell from approximately 293,000 in 2019.

Attendance for this month's Derby at Epsom was estimated to be around 20,000, a drop from 37,274 last year, which the Jockey Club said was primarily due to the impact of rail strikes.

"That was a unique scenario with the rail strike and FA Cup final," added Smith. "For us, we're in much the same scenario as we were last season and we're not expecting any train strikes."

Coolangatta: will be one of the Australian raiders heading to Royal Ascot next week Credit: George Sal

Speaking last week, Smith hailed the "resurgent" Australian interest in the royal meeting but admitted some disappointment the track had not been able to attract any runners from Japan.

That could become easier in the future after the BHA on Monday confirmed that horses trained in Japan are no longer subject to the BHA's anti-doping foreign runner requirements.

Where an exemption does not exist, any foreign runner must have been in Britain for at least ten working days before the race and provide a sample for analysis before being able to compete.

Brant Dunshea, chief regulatory officer at the BHA, said: "Japan is a proud racing nation enjoying tremendous success globally and, like in Britain, their outstanding reputation is underpinned by a strong commitment to integrity and fairness.

"The presence of Japanese runners only enhances the key races anywhere in the world and we very much look forward to welcoming more of Japan’s best to the biggest meetings in Britain for many years to come."

Read more:

2023 Queen Anne Stakes: assessing the top contenders for the Royal Ascot curtain-raiser

Royal Ascot 2023: running order, TV schedule and day-by-day guide to the big races

Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.