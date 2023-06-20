Ascot staff get champagne warning as punters wait for news on the ground

At 10.15am there were at least 200 people waiting outside Ascot's main gates. By 10.30am, the time when those gates were due to be opened, ITV Racing's lead presenter Ed Chamberlin reckoned the size of the gathering had grown considerably, although the exact number could only be estimated, much like the official going description.

In an unusual twist, punters spent the first morning of the royal meeting having to make decisions without knowing what sort of ground their selections would be running on.

No less than 10mm of rain fell between 6.30am and 7.30am. At 8.08am the ground was posted as good to firm on the straight track and good with good to firm places on the round track.

Clerk of the course Chris Stickels then revealed he anticipated an ease in the ground but explained that the rain would need to soak in before an assessment could be made. A midday ground determination deadline was set, perhaps causing some scratching of heads in Hong Kong.

The going was officially changed after lunch, with conditions now good on the straight course (from good to firm) and good, good to soft in places (from good, good to firm in places) on the round track.

Some felt there was no need for patience. As Ascot underwent its final titivation, the odds on Frankie Dettori's St James's Palace Stakes mount Chaldean got shorter and shorter. Just to the other side of the main entrance, the statue unveiled to mark Dettori's 1996 Magnificent Seven was surrounded by eight wheelie bins. One can only hope it is not a sorry omen for the great man and his supporters.

Dettori could well be the star of this meeting, although it is also a big one for the man hosting the party. It was not, however, just the King who penned the message on the opening page of the racecard, with the four-paragraph welcome signed by both Charles R and Camilla R.

"We are happy in the knowledge that this historic race meeting continues to be a key influence on the global racing and breeding industries," wrote the King and Queen, who devoted the third paragraph to the subject of sustainability. "We were pleased to hear that the Village Enclosure at Ascot will be net carbon zero this year," they added. There was no reference to Saga's prospects in the Wolferton Stakes.

If you want to celebrate or commiserate following Saga's outing, you might want a drink. Prior to the arrival of racegoers, staff in one of Ascot's bars were advised by a more senior colleague that champagne should only be served by the bottle and that payment must be taken before the bottle is opened. Elsewhere in the main grandstand, the Front Runner Grill was advertising a Chicken Fillet Furlong Burger Meal Deal at £13.50 and a Mushroom Burger Meal Deal at £13.00. You can also opt for the Winning Post Burger Meal Deal at £13.50. I've no idea what a Winning Post Burger tastes like but suspect it takes some chewing.

At 10.32am a military band struck up You Can't Stop The Beat from Hairspray. Five minutes later, and this time to the accompaniment of a medley from Annie, the gates were opened and folk in fancy frocks and morning dress strolled into the world's most famous racecourse. One of them had been there since 9am. He explained why.

"With our club, it's first come, first served, there's no hierarchy," said Royal Ascot Racing Club member Stephen Hayden-Staph, who had enjoyed his time waiting. "It's quite social in the queue and we all seem to know each other."

Hayden-Staph revealed he fancies Cicero's Gift to beat Chaldean but then he was gone, keen to get a good seat. For him, and the rest of us, Royal Ascot is about to begin.

Day one at Royal Ascot

