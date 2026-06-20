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Royal Ascot

Ascot searching for unwitting punter who has not claimed £23,868 lucky dip Placepot payout

Racegoers wait to place bets on the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes
Racegoers in the betting ring at Royal AscotCredit: AFP via Getty Images
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The search is on for an unwitting punter who left Royal Ascot on Tuesday before claiming a winning £23,868 single line bet on the Placepot.

Remarkably, the winning ticket on the first day of the meeting did not include a single winner, but 40-1 shot Barnso, who scraped into fourth by a short head in the Ascot Stakes, kept the punter in contention in the penultimate leg.

Will Aitkenhead, head of corporate and industry affairs at Ascot, is hopeful of tracking down the winning ticket holder, who staked £20 in the Veranda restaurant on the infield of the track. 

“Somebody placed a lucky dip £20 placepot on a single line on Tuesday which returns just over £23,000," said Aitkenhead. "It was an exclusive booking in the Veranda restaurant, so hopefully we’ll be able to track down the lucky punter and tell them the good news. 

"The fifth leg was Barnso, who just snuck into fourth, so perhaps they didn’t realise that counted, but hopefully we can find them. I'd also urge anyone who thinks it might be them to get in contact."

Bow Echo, who won the St James's Palace Stakes, and Overpass, placed third in the King Charles III Stakes, were the only two favourites to finish in the places on Tuesday's card, with Opera Ballo, Royal Heritage, Rayevka, Gstaad, Barnso and Wimbledon Hawkeye the six horses covered by the winning bet.  

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