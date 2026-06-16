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Ascot officials to put '5mm everywhere' as quick ground likely on day two of royal meeting
Ascot clerk of the course Chris Stickels will apply 5mm of water overnight, with conditions expected to remain quick for day two of the royal meeting on Wednesday.
Before the action started on Tuesday, the going was changed to good to firm all over (from good to firm, good in places), and Stickels expects the ground to remain similar despite the possibility of a "small shower" before the second day.
Speaking after the Wolferton Stakes, Stickels said: "We're very pleased with the way the track has gone today. We're good to firm, and the times are backing that up, but we'll water tonight. We'll put 5mm everywhere.
"There's an outside chance of a small shower overnight or tomorrow. The chances are very small and the volume they're talking about is insignificant."
As for the forecast for the rest of the week, Stickels said: "The suggestion is that there might be a thundery shower towards the end of the week as the temperature builds. We'll see how that develops over the next few days."
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