Going update: Ascot hit by downpour, ease in going likely

Ascot is expecting an ease in ground conditions ahead of the opening day of the royal meeting after the track was hit by heavy rain on Tuesday.

Around 10mm of rain fell at the Berkshire course in an hour during a heavy shower between 6.30am and 7.30am, and clerk of the course Chris Stickels will walk the course again once the water has soaked into the track. The going is still currently described as good to firm on the straight course and good, good to firm in places on the round track.

Speaking at 8.30am on Tuesday, he said: "We anticipate an ease in the going but it is too early to say what it will be before the rain we've had has properly soaked in.

"We had 10mm, or just under, and most of that came in the heavy shower this morning, which came just after we originally walked the track. We'll let that rain settle in and the ground will be reassessed by midday at the latest."

Stickels also said a largely dry day is expected now the shower has passed.

He added: "We look set for a mainly overcast day now and there is a chance we may have odd isolated shower throughout the day too. However, it will be nowhere near the volume of rain that we saw this morning."

Watering at the track had finished for the meeting on Monday after it missed the thunderstorms the day before, with 5mm applied on the straight course.

The opening day of Royal Ascot begins at 2.30 with the Queen Anne Stakes, with the King's Stand and St James's Palace Stakes the other Group 1 contests on the card.

Updated at 8.50am

Going update: Brighton to inspect as heavy rain hits south England

Brighton's evening meeting on Tuesday must pass an 11am inspection following a huge deluge of rain which has left standing water in places at the track.

Around 28mm of rain has fallen since 6am and changed the ground significantly to soft, having originally been good, good to firm in places. The adverse weather has left some standing water two furlongs from the finish.

The seven-race card is due to begin at 6.00 as rain causes disruption across England, with Nottingham's meeting on Monday having been cancelled due to waterlogging.

