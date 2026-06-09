Ascot ground good to soft in places but expected to quicken substantially before royal meeting

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After a rain-affected Derby meeting, Royal Ascot is looking forward to a "mainly dry" week, with the ground likely to be on the quicker side of good from the off.

Although the course received some of the rain that turned Epsom unduly soft last weekend, that was welcome as a change of weather is on the cards.

Speaking seven days before Royal Ascot gets under way next Tuesday, clerk of the course Chris Stickels said: "We're in good shape ahead of next week. We had about 30mm of rain last week and that was very helpful, we needed that.

"We're a mixture of good and good to soft now and that's where you'd want to be at the minute, with a dry week forecast.

"The forecast suggests that it should settle down from Friday and get quite warm through the weekend. Next week, at the moment, looks mainly dry. There are varying models but I don't think it's going to get really hot."

Asked how the ground is likely to ride given that forecast, Stickels said: "If that is how it turns out, we should be on nice summer ground.

"I'd imagine we may start off with a mixture of good and good to firm, gradually ending up with good to firm by the middle of Tuesday. If the forecast is correct, we could easily be looking at that."

There are three Group 1 races on next Tuesday's opening day of the meeting: the Queen Anne Stakes , King Charles III Stakes and St James's Palace Stakes .

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