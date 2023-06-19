Ascot completes watering for royal meeting after missing thunderstorms

Ascot officials on Monday morning completed watering for this week's royal meeting after only 1.8mm of rain fell at the track on Sunday.

The course avoided the worst of any thunderstorms two days before the start of Royal Ascot on Tuesday and as a result the track was irrigated for the final time before the action gets under way.

Clerk of the course Chris Stickels oversaw the application of 5mm of water on the straight course, with the ground remaining good to firm on the straight course and good, good to firm in places on the round course.

He said: "We had 1.8mm of rain yesterday, which was lower than we were anticipating, and we've watered the straight course with 5mm this morning and that will be it."

Showers are in the forecast for Monday through to Thursday, with a drier outlook for Friday and Saturday.

"The forecast for today is dry with the chance of an isolated shower and tomorrow we've got a risk of some thundery weather in the morning with 3-4mm of rain predicted, but you could get large volumes if there's a thunderstorm," said Stickels.

Assessing the overall picture on the eve of Royal Ascot, Stickels added: "Ideally a bit more rain would have been helpful and then we wouldn't have needed to water, but I'm happy. The track is in lovely condition and I'm very much looking forward to the meeting."

