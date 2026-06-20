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Ascot clerk says stands' side dominance has been undeniable but 'doesn't think the draw is a massive issue'
Clerk of the course Chris Stickels does not believe the draw has been a massive issue at Royal Ascot despite the domination of runners racing on the stands' side over the first four days of the meeting.
Stickels admitted the surface is getting a bit worn but is unsure whether that might lead to the apparent track advantage being reversed on the final day card when the four straight-course races include the feature Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (3.40).
"The track is holding up pretty good really and I'm quite happy with it after four days of racing and the best part of nearly 600 horses over it," he said. "As you can expect it's getting a little worn."
On whether he expects the high-drawn runners to continue to dominate, Stickels said: "We'll have to see where they race. It can't be ignored the high-drawn horses have been winning and that's what happens if they all come over this side. You don't win from stall one if you've got to cross the track to get there.
"There were a couple of winners from the middle yesterday and I don't think the draw is a massive issue, but it's undeniable that those high-drawn horses have been more successful this week."
The track remains good to firm following watering overnight and conditions are expected to be cooler than yesterday's scorcher when temperatures soared to around 28C.
"We've been dry overnight and we've put down 5mm of water on everything and it's forecast to be generally overcast with maximum temperatures of 25C," said Stickels.
The action kicks off with two Group 2s – the Norfolk Stakes (2.30) and Hardwicke Stakes (3.05) – with the main betting race, the Wokingham Stakes, at 5.00.
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