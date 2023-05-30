Anmaat out of Prince of Wales's contention as scratchings made for Royal Ascot Group 1s

Prix d'Ispahan winner will not run in the at Royal Ascot next month after he was one of 13 contenders scratched from the Group 1 contest on Tuesday.

The Owen Burrows-trained five-year-old recorded his first top-level success when beating Light Infantry by a short neck at Longchamp on Monday and was cut to 7-1 for the Ascot showpiece, but he could head straight to the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown in July, for which he is a general 8-1 shot.

The Jean-Claude Rouget-trained Vadeni has also been scratched from the £1 million Prince of Wales's, with following his disappointing run in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh last weekend. Piz Badile, the Godolphin trio of Nations Pride, Ottoman Fleet and Warren Point and Foxes Tales have also been taken out.

Among the 17 still in contention are the last two Derby winners Adayar and Desert Crown, Champion Stakes scorer Bay Bridge, his Irish Gold Cup conqueror Luxembourg and leading filly Emily Upjohn.

My Prospero, Master Of The Seas, Laurel and Real World were all taken out of the first Group 1 of the meeting, the £750,000 , in which Lockinge winner Modern Games could line up alongside last year’s Coronation Stakes heroine Inspiral.

Modern Games: Lockinge winner could take aim at the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot Credit: Mark Cranham

There were no major absentees from the with Trueshan, Coltrane and Eldar Eldarov still on target, while 29 remain in contention for the including Little Big Bear.

1,000 Guineas heroine Mawj is one of 23 left in the , along with Breeders’ Cup winner Meditate, Never Ending Story and Tahiyra. Leading Derby contender Auguste Rodin has been scratched from the , in which 2,000 Guineas winner Chaldean is among 16 who remain in contention.

The Group 1 has attracted 24 names on the final day of the royal meeting, including Australian raider Artorius, Highfield Princess and Sacred. Highfield Princess also remains in contention for the on the opening day alongside 27 others

