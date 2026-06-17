Aidan O'Brien denies team tactics were used at Royal Ascot after Christophe Soumillon gets eight-day ban

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Aidan O'Brien has dismissed the suggestion team tactics were employed in Tuesday's St James's Palace Stakes after Christophe Soumillon was handed an eight-day ban by the stewards.

Bow Echo won a messy St James's Palace Stakes narrowly from Gstaad to extend his unbeaten record, but it was the aftermath that provided the major flashpoint of Royal Ascot's opening two days.

The stewards held an inquiry into Soumillon's ride on 16-1 chance Puerto Rico and ruled he had assisted stablemate Gstaad. The stewards determined that Soumillon deliberately moved Puerto Rico away from the rail after the home bend, where he impeded Power Blue and created an opening on the inside for second favourite Gstaad, the mount of Ryan Moore.

Gstaad was beaten a short head, while Moore was given his own three-day ban for careless riding in the early stages of the Group 1.

Derby-winning jockey John Reid and experienced broadcaster Jim McGrath were among those who said the stewards made the right call, but O'Brien, speaking after Victorious handed him his 99th Royal Ascot winner on Wednesday, insisted he always puts horses in a race for one reason only.

Bow Echo (Billy Loughnane, near) beats Gstaad in the St James's Palace Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

Asked if he disagreed with the suggestion team tactics were used, O'Brien said: “There’s no doubt about that. I always say when we put horses in a race, they’re in there for one thing. It’s to make sure there’s an even pace for everybody. That’s the only reason.

"Then you come out of the race and you know what trip your horse wants, and whether your horse is good enough to run against those horses or not. If it’s a muddle, you don’t know what’s going to happen and nobody knows. It’s inconclusive for everybody.”

When O'Brien was asked whether the stewards took the right action, he replied: “The stewards are the ones that make the decision. Rules are rules, the stewards have their job to do and that’s the way it is.

“I thought both horses would be very forward and I thought one could be leading. I thought Christophe might be leading because his horse won making the running twice last year in a Group 1 and that’s why Christophe was on him. I thought he would lead and I thought Ryan would be sitting second. That’s the way I read it.

“I don’t know what happened. I saw it like everyone else.”

Gstaad could take on Bow Echo again in the Sussex Stakes, and O'Brien added: "Now we’ll be looking forward to the next one. It could be Goodwood. I’d imagine if everything’s well that’s where we might go.

"I love when the best horses are running together and I’m always very happy to get beat, as long as everyone gets a clean shot. For us, competition is what we all want to see.”

BHA chief steward Shaun Parker declined invitations to talk to the media about the decision to ban Soumillon given the possibility of an appeal.

The Belgian rider is set to be in action for the duration of Royal Ascot, with three rides on Thursday and the same number on Friday.

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