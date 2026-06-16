Aidan O'Brien delighted with 'not typical sprinter' Great Barrier Reef - but where does he sit in the Ballydoyle pecking order at home?

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Great Barrier Reef shot to the head of the Ballydoyle pecking order and staked an early claim to being this season's top juvenile in the Coventry Stakes.

The two-year-old picture is always unclear at this stage of the year and even Aidan O'Brien struggled to split his potential stars heading into Royal Ascot, with Wayne Lordan partnering the form pick, Group 3 winner Great Barrier Reef, and Ryan Moore siding with the well-backed maiden winner Confucius.

Asked whether he had steered his stable jockey towards partnering Confucius, O'Brien said that he did, based primarily on what they show at home. "Before we ran Great Barrier Reef last time, his piece of work was a bit confusing," said the trainer, after his record-extending 12th win in the race.

"He didn't show us as much as we thought he would but he produced on the track. We worked him again before today and Confucius came out the better horse again, so obviously he minds himself at home. He's only run three times but he was very impressive on his debut and won a Group race last time.

Coventry Stakes: won by Great Barrier Reef and Wayne Lordan Credit: Patrick McCann

"He's obviously one of those horses who just minds himself but before he won his maiden, we thought he was very good. Wayne gave him a brilliant ride. We always thought he would get seven furlongs and could get a mile, so he's not a typical sprinter. I'd say he could get those distances at three."

Is there better at home this time?

The unbeaten Great Barrier Reef, who won the Marble Hill Stakes last time, provided O'Brien with his third Coventry success in the last four years after he won with River Tiber (2023) and Gstaad (2025). The latter was given plenty of credit but it was another juvenile who was given the most airtime after his success 12 months ago.

"Gstaad is a good horse in his own right but Albert Einstein has always been something else," the trainer said last year. "He's something we didn't have before. From the first day he worked he's the most different horse we've ever seen. He's so big we had to back off him a little bit but he's very exciting."

On the intriguing prospect of there being a superior two-year-old still waiting to be unleashed by Ballydoyle this season, O'Brien joked: "There's some at home, yeah."

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