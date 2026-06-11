- More
'A successful trip would be great' - Richard Kingscote makes brief return to Britain from Hong Kong to reunite with Ascot winner
Richard Kingscote is thrilled to revive his partnership with Group 1 star Time For Sandals, with the Derby-winning rider all set for his first visit back to Britain since relocating to Hong Kong.
Kingscote followed in the footsteps of the likes of Harry Bentley and Andrea Atzeni when making the move to the Far East last year. However, he has grabbed the opportunity to get back on board the Harry Eustace-trained filly after the Hong Kong Jockey Club permitted him to ride at Royal Ascot during a fleeting visit home.
"It's very nice of the owners [David and Lori Bevan] and Harry to let me come over and ride," said Kingscote on Thursday. "It's a fantastic meeting, and it's great to be coming back, but I don't really know how it will feel when I get there, because it's my first trip back.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inRoyal Ascot
Last updated
- 'We hope and believe he is up to being a Group 1 horse' - promising Shadwell colt to be aimed at QEII Jubilee Stakes
- The top ten betting opportunities at Royal Ascot next week - including a very unpopular opinion
- Dual Arc winner Patrick Biancone chases Royal Ascot glory with 'rocket ship' Queen Mary contender
- 'He just cruised by them' - Wesley Ward believes his Amo Racing Commonwealth Cup hope has a big chance despite 20-1 odds
- 'Odds of 66-1 severely underestimate his chance - he was progressive last year and the division is wide open'
- Bet £10 on Mexico vs South Africa and get £40 in free bets with Tote
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Mexico vs South Africa plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair
- How to bet on the World Cup 2026
- Get 60-1 for Mexico to win or draw vs South Africa with Sky Bet
- World Cup sign-up offer: England 66-1 to wear white versus Croatia
- 'We hope and believe he is up to being a Group 1 horse' - promising Shadwell colt to be aimed at QEII Jubilee Stakes
- The top ten betting opportunities at Royal Ascot next week - including a very unpopular opinion
- Dual Arc winner Patrick Biancone chases Royal Ascot glory with 'rocket ship' Queen Mary contender
- 'He just cruised by them' - Wesley Ward believes his Amo Racing Commonwealth Cup hope has a big chance despite 20-1 odds
- 'Odds of 66-1 severely underestimate his chance - he was progressive last year and the division is wide open'
- Bet £10 on Mexico vs South Africa and get £40 in free bets with Tote
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Mexico vs South Africa plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair
- How to bet on the World Cup 2026
- Get 60-1 for Mexico to win or draw vs South Africa with Sky Bet
- World Cup sign-up offer: England 66-1 to wear white versus Croatia