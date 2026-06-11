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Royal Ascot
premium

'A successful trip would be great' - Richard Kingscote makes brief return to Britain from Hong Kong to reunite with Ascot winner

Time For Sandals (Richard Kingscote) after victory in the Commonwealth Cup
Richard Kingscote: the Derby-winning rider is back in Britain to ride Time For Sandals at Royal AscotCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
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Richard Kingscote is thrilled to revive his partnership with Group 1 star Time For Sandals, with the Derby-winning rider all set for his first visit back to Britain since relocating to Hong Kong.

Kingscote followed in the footsteps of the likes of Harry Bentley and Andrea Atzeni when making the move to the Far East last year. However, he has grabbed the opportunity to get back on board the Harry Eustace-trained filly after the Hong Kong Jockey Club permitted him to ride at Royal Ascot during a fleeting visit home.

"It's very nice of the owners [David and Lori Bevan] and Harry to let me come over and ride," said Kingscote on Thursday. "It's a fantastic meeting, and it's great to be coming back, but I don't really know how it will feel when I get there, because it's my first trip back. 

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