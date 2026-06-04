'A dream come true' for Australia's rising star jockey as summer stint in Britain to include Royal Ascot rides

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Multiple Group 1-winning jockey Zac Lloyd said it was a “dream come true” to have the opportunity to ride at Royal Ascot this summer, a breakthrough year in Australia having helped open the door to international opportunities.

The 22-year-old, who landed the Golden Slipper in March, has travelled to Newmarket for a stint in Britain after being invited by Classic-winning trainer George Boughey.

Lloyd said: “I’ve always wanted to spend the Australian winter overseas getting a bit of experience. After the autumn I had, it opened a few doors and George Boughey got in touch about potentially coming over for some lightweight rides at Royal Ascot, which was a fantastic opportunity.

“I’m mostly over here for George, but I’ve got a great agent [Tony Hind] with a lot of connections to different trainers, which is a big help as well.”

Lloyd does not yet know which Boughey-trained horses he could ride at the royal meeting.

“I’m just going with the flow and happy to ride whatever they’d like me to,” he said. “I’m very good friends with Billy Loughnane and obviously he’s George’s main rider. Whatever they decide is best for me, I’ll just do my best.

“Royal Ascot is a dream come true and, in my eyes, it’s the most prestigious meeting in the world. I'm very excited to compete there.”

Lloyd has had a rapid rise in Australia and boosted his growing reputation when riding Guest House to win the Golden Slipper, the world’s richest two-year-old race, one of three Group 1s the jockey has landed this year.

Guest House has since been sold to Coolmore Australia in a deal rumoured to be worth about A$30 million (£16m/€18.5m).

“The Golden Slipper is one of the majors in Australia alongside the Melbourne Cup, Cox Plate and Caulfield Cup,” said Lloyd. “Winning it on a colt was an unbelievable feeling and it’s definitely helped propel my career forward.”

He added: “I’m staying with Billy and David Egan, and riding out two days a week for George, two days for Charlie Appleby and one day for William Haggas."

Zac Lloyd celebrates after riding Guest House to win the Golden Slipper Credit: Jeremy Ng (Getty Images)

Lloyd starts off with two rides at Doncaster on Friday, including Godolphin’s $700,000 purchase Ruler Of Time .

“Doncaster looks like a fabulous track to ride,” he said. “Tony has got everything organised and it’s very exciting.

“The British tracks are going to be very different to what I’m used to, but I’ll do my homework, study the replays and go in with the best possible idea of what to do.”

The trip also carries personal significance for the jockey, whose father Jeff Lloyd was born in Britain and enjoyed a hugely successful international riding career that included more than 5,000 winners.

“My dad was born here and all his family are still here, so there’s a bit of sentimental value there as well,” said Lloyd. “I’m sure my parents will be very proud to watch me compete here.”

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