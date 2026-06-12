A darkened box and goggles - Gosdens applying unusual techniques to help Gold Cup winner counter rare eye condition

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Trawlerman is set to win his race against time to be ready for the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot and will be sporting some unusual headgear at the meeting to counter a problem with his eyes.

John and Thady Gosden's eight-year-old won the staying feature by seven lengths last year and was last seen taking the Long Distance Cup at the same Berkshire track in October.

He has developed a rare eye problem in the meantime and was spotted wearing a pair of dark goggles in Newmarket under regular pilot William Buick.

Trawlerman has become sensitive to sunlight and bright light, so he is now housed in the darkest box available at Clarehaven Stables to help with his condition.

If it is bright and sunny next Thursday, Trawlerman will be sporting his new equipment in the preliminaries of the 2m4f contest that he won for the first time last year at the expense of his stablemate Sweet William.

Trawlerman is 6-1 third favourite behind Scandinavia for a repeat victory but lacks a prep run this year, with the Godolphin star coming into the race on the back of a gallop at Newmarket's July course last weekend.

John Gosden said: “We have a few chances in the Group 1s next week including Trawlerman who goes in the Gold Cup. It’s a big ask first time out for an eight-year-old but he seems in good shape.

“He now wears these goggles at home to help with his eyes and we will be taking them to Ascot, although not to wear in the race. I’m just sorting it out with the BHA at the moment.”

The Gosdens were champion trainers at Royal Ascot last year with a five-winner haul that included Ombudsman, who is also set to bid to retain his Group 1 crown in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes.

William Buick and Ombudsman landed the Brigadier Gerard Stakes last time Credit: Getty Images

The five-year-old faces a stiff task with the likes of Daryz and Almaqam in opposition, but he arrives on the back of an impressive win under a 7lb penalty in the Group 3 Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown.

John Gosden added: “Ombudsman is in good form but it looks a very high-class renewal of the race this year, even better than last year. We’ve been pleased with him and he’s had a good run into it.”

Elsewhere on the Gosdens' Ascot roster, Damysus is entered in Tuesday’s opening Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes, and Friendly Soul could contest the following day's Group 2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes.

Gosden said: “Friendly Soul is going for the mile race and she seems unscathed after putting her foot in that hole at Haydock, which is remarkable.”

Derby absentee Water to Wine is another Gosden contender in the Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes and the yard will also be well represented in the handicaps by the likes of Warrant Holder (Duke of Edinburgh Stakes).

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