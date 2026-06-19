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FeatureDavid Jennings
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A Big Brother winner with Frankie Dettori on speed dial, a World Cup legend and (almost) Superman - finally I'm hanging out with the A-listers

Deputy Ireland editor David Jennings is on the lookout for some celebs to hang out with in the Royal Enclosure

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Deputy Ireland editor
David Jennings meets Rylan Clark at Royal Ascot
David Jennings meets Rylan Clark at Royal AscotCredit: Patrick McCann

My mission, should I choose to accept it, was to find and chat to as many celebrities as possible. Well, to be honest, I had no say in the matter, so off I went to explore the Royal Enclosure. That's surely where the A-listers hang out. 

Rumours were rife that Superman was in the house. Yes, apparently the hunk himself Henry Cavill is a Royal Ascot regular, and, after some rigorous in-depth investigative journalism (a text message to someone working for Ascot), I found out he was spending the day in the lavish surroundings of the Summer House in the Royal Enclosure. Forty minutes of standing outside the Summer House later, there was still no sign of Superman. 

Come on, though, it's Superman, he was worth waiting a little longer for. An hour? Okay, an hour and a quarter was the absolute cut-off time. This was mission impossible. 

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