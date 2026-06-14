2026 Queen Anne Stakes tips: the runners, the odds, the verdict

Get the full lowdown on Royal Ascot's opening race, the Queen Anne Stakes (2.30 ), from our team of tipping experts in our extensive runner-by-runner guide.

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Queen Anne Stakes : forecast betting odds for the big race

Horses listed in racecard order

Cicero's Gift 50-1

Damysus 12-1

Docklands 11-2

First Conquest 66-1

More Thunder 4-1

Notable Speech 13-8f

Opera Ballo 7-2

Ten Bob Tony 50-1

Zeus Olympios 7-1

Queen Anne Stakes : final declarations and the full list of runners and riders

Returns to the scene of his biggest performance but that 100-1 success in last year's Queen Elizabeth II Stakes over course and distance (good) still seems something of a fluke, having been seemingly helped by the draw; has failed to back up the form in races won by Opera Ballo and Notable Speech this season, beaten about seven lengths both times; his rating is dubious.

Trainer: Charlie Hills

Jockey: Jason Watson

Forecast odds: 50-1

Cicero's Gift 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: Charles Hills

2 Damysus

Yet to race on soft/heavy ground; record is 4-8, the most recent success gained comfortably in Newmarket Group 3 on return when completing a 1m2f/1m1f hat-trick; disappointing in the Lockinge (1m) since, not looking entirely beaten by the drop back in trip, but he's difficult to write off having been broadly progressive otherwise; rebound is possible.

Trainer: John and Thady Gosden

Jockey: James Doyle

Forecast odds: 12-1

Damysus 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

3 Docklands

Acts on any ground; admirable campaigner whose Listed success at Doncaster in March is flanked by respectable efforts in Group 1 events at Sha Tin; his excellent record over this C&D reads 11322214 and features two wins at Royal Ascot, including narrowly in this contest last term despite rider dropping whip over 1f out (played second fiddle to Charyn, the year's champion miler, in the 2024 edition); rock-solid claims returned to this scenario.

Trainer: Harry Eustace

Jockey: Mark Zahra

Forecast odds: 11-2

Docklands 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Harry Eustace

4 First Conquest

Ended his 2025 campaign by finishing third in 1m1f contests won by Damysus and stablemate Opera Ballo; consistent but appears very unlikely to reverse placings with those rivals and is the only runner who lacks recent match practice, being the sole seasonal debutant in the field; drops back to a mile for first time since winning a good handicap in July 2024.

Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Forecast odds: 66-1

First Conquest 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Charlie Appleby

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5 More Thunder

Usually held up in rear; did very well over 6f/7f last term, including summer wins in major handicap and Group 2, as well as nearly landing the Wokingham at this meeting; made a cracking first attempt at 1m when only two lengths behind Notable Speech (who got first run) in the Lockinge at Newbury on reappearance, taking form figures for current yard to 1121142 and suggesting he's set for another productive campaign; plausibly still improving and promises to be suited by this return to a stiffer course; major contender.

Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Forecast odds: 4-1

More Thunder 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

6 Notable Speech

High-class miler domestically and internationally, predominantly on good and quicker ground, in accordance with his bright turn of foot; readily justified strong market support in the Lockinge at Newbury most recently, registering a fifth success at the top level and looking better than ever; bit to prove back at Royal Ascot, having flopped badly in the 2024 St James's Palace Stakes and finished only fourth in this race last year; otherwise a leading player on the figures.

Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Forecast odds: 13-8f

Notable Speech 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Charlie Appleby

7 Opera Ballo

Unraced on ground slower than yielding; made all for three-length success in a particularly good edition of the bet365 Mile (Group 2) at Sandown most recently, defying a 5lb penalty for his Group 1 win at Meydan and taking record to 7-9, as well as reversing Newmarket autumn placings with Zeus Olympios; again seems likely to dictate the pace, with a lack of confirmed front-runners among today's rivals; new rating puts him on a par with stablemate Notable Speech and even bigger figures may be on the way; respected.

Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: Billy Loughnane

Forecast odds: 7-2

Opera Ballo 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Charlie Appleby

8 Ten Bob Tony

Acts particularly well on ground softer than good; very useful 7f performer who prevailed narrowly at Epsom ten days ago for a second success in the Group 3 that was formerly the John of Gaunt Stakes and run at Haydock; ran creditably over a mile in last year's German 2,000 Guineas but this is a stiffer test at the trip and a stiffer assignment to boot.

Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Forecast odds: 50-1

Ten Bob Tony 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Ed Walker

9 Zeus Olympios

Yet to encounter ground softer than good; 4-4 in his first season last year, culminating in Group 2 win at Newmarket where he won going away from Opera Ballo; unable to confirm placings with that opponent at Sandown on reappearance but wasn't disgraced and he subsequently ran better, behind Notable Speech and More Thunder, in the Lockinge; may yet tap back into his tremendous earlier progress and prove that he can still become a top miler; remains of major interest.

Trainer: Karl Burke

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Forecast odds: 7-1

Zeus Olympios 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

The Queen Anne Stakes verdict

By Steve Boow

Charlie Appleby has had just one winner from 36 runners at Royal Ascot in the last three years but he holds a very strong hand in the 2026 opener, with Notable Speech and Opera Ballo heading this field on ratings. Those two big guns command major respect but another chance is given to Zeus Olympios , who looked so promising last term and whose two efforts this season suggest it's well worth keeping the faith in him. The selection stepped up on his reappearance effort when running creditably in the Lockinge in his first Group 1 attempt and may be on his way to resuming the great progress he showed in 2025.

Zeus Olympios 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

Read more:

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