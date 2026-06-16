2026 Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot tips: the runners, the odds, the verdict

Get the full lowdown on the big race on day two of Royal Ascot, Prince of Wales's Stakes (4.20) , from our team of tipping experts in our extensive runner-by-runner guide.

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Prince of Wales's Stakes : forecast betting odds for the big race

Horses listed in racecard order

Almaqam - 6-1

Dancing Gemini - 40-1

Daryz - 6-4

Devil's Advocate - 100-1

Mississippi River - 200-1

Ombudsman - 11-8f

Minnie Hauk - 8-1

See The Fire - 16-1

Prince of Wales's Stakes: final declarations and the full list of runners and riders

1 Almaqam

Last season concluded with fine third in the Champion Stakes over course and distance (good; about two lengths behind runner-up Ombudsman) and looked better than ever when winning the Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh (10.5f, good) on his reappearance, with subsequent Coronation Cup winner Bay City Roller two lengths back in second and a disappointing Minnie Hauk in fifth; this company is even hotter but he might not be far away if the fast ground isn't an issue.

Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Forecast odds: 6-1

Almaqam 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Ed Walker

2 Dancing Gemini

Kept on for fourth in first-time cheekpieces (retained) in the Lockinge at Newbury (1m, good) last month, having been beaten just a neck in the same Group 1 in 2025; on that latest evidence this step back up in trip is worth a go, but others arrive with stronger claims.

Trainer: Roger Teal

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Forecast odds: 40-1

Dancing Gemini 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Roger Teal

3 Daryz

He made it five wins from his first seven starts when winning the Arc at Longchamp (1m4f, very soft) last October, beating Minnie Hauk by a head, and he's confirmed that brilliance this season with comfortable Group 1 wins at Longchamp in the Prix Ganay (10.5f, good) and the Prix Aga Khan IV (1m1f, soft); this race will take a lot more winning than his last two contests and it's possible that 1m4f is his optimum trip, but he's a leading player nevertheless.

Trainer: Francis Graffard

Jockey: Mickael Barzalona

Forecast odds: 6-4

Daryz 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: F-H Graffard

He was the pacemaker for stablemate Ombudsman in the Champion Stakes over course and distance last October, when seventh of 11 at 66-1, and that's set to be his role again.

Trainer: John and Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Forecast odds: 100-1

Devil's Advocate 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

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5 Mississippi River

It was his first run above Listed class when making the running in the Group 1 Lockinge at Newbury (1m, good) last month, finishing last of ten; once more set for pacemaking duties, to assist stablemate Minnie Hauk.

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Wayne Lordan

Forecast odds: 200-1

Mississippi River 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

6 Ombudsman

Won this by two lengths last year (good to firm) and he's added two further Group 1 wins since; confirmed his wellbeing when defying a penalty in the Group 3 Brigadier Gerard at Sandown (1m2f, good) three weeks ago following a two-month break; this is a tougher line-up than 12 months ago and he was runner-up to Daryz's stablemate Calandagan in the Champion Stakes over course and distance (good) last October, so he's not bombproof, but he has extremely strong credentials.

Trainer: John and Thady Gosden

Jockey: William Buick

Forecast odds: 11-8f

Ombudsman 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

7 Minnie Hauk

1m4f Group 1 wins last summer in the Oaks, Irish Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks (good to soft-good to firm) before taking on males in the Arc at Longchamp (1m4f, very soft) and finishing a clear second to Daryz, beaten just a head; reappeared with a Group 2 win at the Curragh (1m2f, good) and, while she has something to prove after a disappointing run there in the Tattersalls Gold Cup (10.5f, good), she may well be in the mix if she's back to her best.

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Forecast odds: 8-1

Minnie Hauk 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

8 See The Fire

Secured back-to-back Group 2 Middleton wins at York (10.5f, good to firm/good) last month; went very close to making Group 1 breakthrough in the Prix de l'Opera at Longchamp (1m2f, very soft) last October but beaten just over four lengths by Ombudsman when third in this last year (good to firm) and it's likely that her limitations will again be exposed.

Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Forecast odds: 16-1

See The Fire 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Andrew Balding

The St James's Palace Stakes verdict

By Ben Hutton

A thrilling clash between Daryz and Ombudsman, with the French challenger taken to come out on top. The four-year-old is the younger of the pair and, following his Arc win last October, he has confirmed his superstar status with impressive wins in two further Group 1s at Longchamp this season. Connections' Calandagan beat Ombudsman to win the Champion Stakes over course and distance last October and Daryz can do likewise. Ombudsman should prove a very tough opponent, however, in a race that promises to be a gripping spectacle.

Daryz 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Mickael Barzalona Tnr: F-H Graffard

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